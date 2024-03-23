Goehring Nets Hat Trick, Marksmen Beat Havoc 6-3

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - Todd Goehring scored a hat trick and the Fayetteville Marksmen rebounded from a 3-1 deficit to defeat the Huntsville Havoc 6-3 at Propst Arena Saturday.

Goehring (4) directed in a bouncing puck in front from Simon Boyko (22) to give the Marksmen a 1-0 lead just over seven minutes into the first period. The Havoc responded with back-to-back goals though and took a 2-1 lead into the first intermission.

Huntsville increased its lead to 3-1 over five minutes into the second frame, but the Marksmen responded soon after with a flurry of goals. While on a powerplay, Goehring (5) made space in the slot and slammed a one-timer into the back of the net from Max Johnson (9) and Matt Araujo (23) at 9:15. Eighty seconds later, Fayetteville tied the game. Jordan Timmons (2) finished the play from Tyler Love (5) and Nick Parody (10). Moments later, Anthony Yurkins buried his sixth goal of the season with a clean shot from the far circle on a 2-on-1. The Marksmen took their 4-3 lead into the final frame thanks to the three goals in two minutes and 44 seconds.

Fayetteville added to its lead on another odd-man rush, and Johnson (10) scored from Boyko (23) at 6:36 of the third. Goehring (6) capped off his night with an empty-net goal to seal the 6-3 final in the final minute of play.

The Marksmen take on the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs for two games in Virginia March 29 and 30, that will have playoff seeding implications. The Marksmen are two-points back of the Rail Yard Dawgs in fourth place in the SPHL standings.

