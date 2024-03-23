SPHL Announces Suspensions

HUNTERSVILLE, NC - The SPHL on Saturday announced the following suspensions:

Birmingham's MacGregor Sinclair

Birmingham's MacGregor Sinclair has been suspended one game under Rule 28, Supplementary Discipline, as a result of his actions in Game 254, Fayetteville at Birmingham, played on Friday, March 22.

Sinclair was assessed a major penalty and game misconduct for kneeing at 19:49 of the third period.

Sinclair will miss Birmingham's game tonight against Knoxville.

Quad City's Doug Blaisdell

Quad City's Doug Blaidsell has been suspended one game under Rule 23.3, Game Misconduct Penalties, as a result of his actions in Game 251, Quad City at Roanoke, played on Friday, March 22.

Blaisdell was assessed a major penalty and game misconduct for boarding at 2:38 of the third period.

Blaisdell will miss Quad City's game tonight against Roanoke.

