ThunderBolts Clinch Playoff Berth Despite Loss to Rivermen

March 23, 2024 - SPHL (SPHL)

Evansville, In.: Despite being forced to settle for the split of the weekend series, the Thunderbolts officially punched their ticket to the President's Cup Playoffs next month with Knoxville's loss, as the Thunderbolts were defeated 4-1 by the Rivermen on Saturday night at Ford Center. The Thunderbolts' next home game will be on Friday, April 5th against the Birmingham Bulls, puck drop at 7:00pm CT.

Penalties cost the Thunderbolts dearly in the first period as the Rivermen built up a 4-0 lead on goals from Jordan Ernst at 3:41, Renat Dadadzhanov at 4:38, Cayden Cahill at 11:45, and JM Piotrowski at 12:32, with all but Dadadzhanov's coming on the power play. Between the third and fourth goals, Ty Taylor was swapped out for Cole Ceci, who held the Rivermen scoreless in the final two periods. Evansville managed to break the Rivermen shutout with a shorthanded goal at 8:42 of the third period, as Lincoln Hatten set up Matt Dorsey on a 2-on-1 rush for Evansville's second shorthanded goal of the season and second in consecutive weekends, trimming Peoria's lead down to 4-1.

Dorsey scored Evansville's lone goal on the night. In goal, Taylor finished with 6 saves on 9 shots before Ceci finished the game with 22 saves on 23 shots in relief. The Thunderbolts and Rivermen do not meet again this regular season, however these teams may meet again in the first round of the President's Cup Playoffs in April.

