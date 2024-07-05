Goddard Goes Deep, But Monarchs Fall to RailCats

July 5, 2024 - American Association (AA)

Kansas City Monarchs News Release







KANSAS CITY, Kan. - Jackson Goddard recorded his longest outing of the season, but the Monarchs fell short against the Gary SouthShore Railcats 7-4 in their return to Legends Field Friday night.

Goddard recorded 6.1 innings in the loss. The former Kansas Jayhawk opened the game with three strikeouts in two scoreless innings but ran into trouble in the third.

The Railcats racked up four doubles in the top of the inning to take a 3-0 lead. Gio Diaz, Francisco Del Valle, and Howie Rodriguez all collected RBIs.

Goddard settled in after Rodriguez's double, retiring the next seven batters. Kansas City's starter finished with six strikeouts, his second-most all season.

The Monarchs (21-26) rallied with two outs in the fifth to tie the ballgame. Trent Giambrone, Ross Adolph, and Josh Bissonette recorded consecutive RBI knocks to even the score.

Gary SouthShore (20-30) regained the lead in the next half inning from Guillermo Quintana, then added three more in the seventh inning.

Former major leaguer Travis Swaggerty logged his 27th RBI of the season in the 8th inning.

Casey Grimm (1-0) earned the win for the Railcats, and Nate Alexander (4) delivered the save.

UP NEXT

Kansas City holds Hometown Heroes Night tomorrow at 6:35 against Gary SouthShore. Kevin Milam starts for Kansas City, opposing Gary SouthShore's Tai Tiedemann. Tickets are available at tickets.monarchsbaseball.com. Fans can watch every Monarchs game for free at AABaseball.TV.

• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...





American Association Stories from July 5, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.