Ismael Alcantara Set to Make RedHawks Return

July 5, 2024 - American Association (AA)

FARGO - The Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks have added outfielder Ismael Alcantara back to the active roster after a stint with the Mexican League's Rieleros de Aguascalientes.

Alcantara will be available for Friday's road game against the Winnipeg Goldeyes. He appeared in four games for Aguascalientes before being released on July 2.

The Dominican has appeared in 37 games for the RedHawks this season, slashing .350/.419/.539 with 27 RBIs and five home runs.

Alcantara stole 32 bases for Fargo-Moorhead before heading to Mexico and is on pace to break the team's single-season record of 47.

The RedHawks play a three-game series at Winnipeg this weekend before heading home on Monday for a four-game series against the Sioux City Explorers. Promotions include a cap giveaway, ladies' night, business day game and more.

