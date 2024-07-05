Henry's Big Night Not Enough as Birds Fall in Lincoln
July 5, 2024 - American Association (AA)
Sioux Falls Canaries News Release
Lincoln, NE - Jabari Henry smacked a two-run homerun and became the franchise all-time leader in doubles as the Canaries fell to Lincoln 4-2 at Haymarket Park.
Henry's 94th career double came in the third inning and broke a tie with Trevor Lawhorn for the most in a Canaries uniform. The Saltdogs opened the scoring with a two-run double in the fourth inning before adding a solo shot in the fifth.
The 3-0 lead held until the top of the eighth when Henry's roundtripper brought the Canaries within a run. But Lincoln added a solo homerun in the home half and turned the Birds away scoreless in the ninth.
Henry led the offense with two hits as Sioux Falls dips to 30-19 overall. The two teams resume their series Saturday at 6:05pm.
