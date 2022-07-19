Goaltender Brent Moran Re-Ups with Marksmen

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C.- The Fayetteville Marksmen, proud members of the Southern Professional Hockey League, announced that goaltender Brent Moran has signed with the team for the 2022-23 season.

"Brent was arguably our best player when he got to us to finish the season," said head coach Cory Melkert.

Moran was picked up as a free agent on January 27 by the Marksmen but had not dressed for a team since the 2019-20 season.

The Orleans, Ont.-native posted a 16-4-1 record in regular season starts for the Marksmen this season and earned a shutout in his SPHL debut vs. Macon on January 28.

Moran began the season in camp with the Knoxville Ice Bears, but would be the last goalie cut. Moran would lead the Marksmen to a 2-1 overtime win at Knoxville on February 20.

"Goaltending is obviously very important, and he gives us a chance to win every night," continued Melkert.

After a 70-win, 139-game junior career in the OHL, Moran was selected 115th overall by the Dallas Stars in the 2014 NHL Entry Draft.

Though in the Stars organization, Moran enrolled at Nipissing University and posted a .907 save percentage for the Lakers in three seasons of work.

"When you get a draft pick from the NHL to play for you, you're putting yourself in position to win with skill on the ice and leadership off of it," said Marksmen owner Chuck Norris.

During the early parts of the COVID-19 pandemic, Moran skated in Norway with Manglerud, but was only able to play seven games before the league closed its doors for public safety protocols.

