Heppner Added to Training Camp Roster

Roanoke announced Tuesday that Brady Heppner has been added to the squad's 2022-2023 training camp roster.

Heppner returns after completing his first full season with Roanoke last year. After signing with the Dawgs and recording two assists in the final three games of the COVID-shortened 2019-20 season, the left-shot winger broke out for the team in the 2021-2022 campaign. The Crookston, Minnesota native tallied 20 goals and 23 assists in 54 regular season games, while adding two goals and an assist in the postseason. Heppner also ranked second in the SPHL for shorthanded goals with four scores on the penalty kill. The five-foot-nine forward notched 39 goals and 40 assists in 99 games in his collegiate days at Saint John's University (NCAA-DIII), and made the All-MIAC Conference First Team three years in a row.

Opening Night of the 2022-2023 season is set for Friday, October 21 and is sponsored by Haley Toyota of Roanoke. Puck drops against Fayetteville at 7:05 P.M. Season tickets, flex packages, and group tickets are now on sale. Single game tickets and single game parking passes will go on sale September 21 at 10:00 A.M. online and at the box office.

