Malik Johnson Ready for Another Ice Flyers Season

July 19, 2022 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Pensacola Ice Flyers News Release







(Pensacola, FL) - Forward Malik Johnson has re-signed with the Pensacola Ice Flyers for the 2022-23 Season.

It's good to have Malik back, he walked right into last season with confidence and was a big player for us in all three zones. He's a 200-foot player that plays with a competitive edge and I'm looking for him to come in this year and be a top player and leader on our team.

Johnson, the Lasalle, Quebec native returns for his second season with the Ice Flyers after joining the team in January 2022 to finish out his first professional season. In the 24 games appeared in, Johnson tallied 11 assists, 9 goals, and accumulated 49 penalty minutes. Prior to playing in Pensacola, Johnson started his professional career in France with Chambéry, in the France2 professional hockey league, where he played 10 games scoring 4 goals and putting up 5 assists.

Signing back with the ice flyers was an easy decision. The most important thing for me is winning and that is what Coach Rod is all about. I Can't wait to have another shot at winning the championship and adding another banner TO the rafters.

