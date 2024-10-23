Gladiators to Continue Partnership with Satisfeed for "GladsGiving" Games

DULUTH, Ga. - The Atlanta Gladiators announced today that the organization has once again partnered with Satisfeed Gwinnett for the 2024-25 season. Last year, the Gladiators and Satisfeed worked together to create the first-ever "GladsGiving" initiative, which brought in over $4,000 for Satisfeed's continued efforts in our community.

"Our partnership with Satisfeed reflects our commitment to making a positive impact beyond the ice," Gladiators Executive Vice President Jared Youngman said. "Together, we're not just scoring goals for our team, but for our community, ensuring that everyone has access to the nourishment they need. We're proud to call Satisfeed a valued partner and cannot wait to be a part of their upcoming distributions, and for our GladsGiving games this November."

A non-profit organization founded by Tim Turner, Satisfeed has been successfully helping to alleviate hunger and food waste in the Greater Atlanta area for several years. In Gwinnett County alone, 20% of children suffer from food insecurity, and 14% of the overall population lives below the poverty line. As a result, each Saturday, Satisfeed provides 400 families with nutritious food packages, in an effort to combat this issue.

"Our collaboration with the Atlanta Gladiators during the Thanksgiving season holds a deep significance for us," Satisfeed Founder Tim Turner said. "I recall an encounter during last year's "GladsGiving" event, where a visiting family expressed their joy and surprise at the community's dual enthusiasm for hockey and combating hunger. This moment underscored the powerful blend of gratitude and generosity that defines our community. Teaming up with the Gladiators allows us to amplify this spirit, turning every match into an opportunity for our fans to contribute meaningfully to our efforts in Gwinnett County, making each game a celebration of community and support."

On November 27th, 29th, and 30th of this season, the Gladiators and Satisfeed will once again work together, with the return of GladsGiving. For every ticket sold for those three games, $5 will be donated straight back to Satisfeed. Fans are once again encouraged to further assist Satisfeed by bringing in a non-perishable canned food item for any game during GladsGiving, which will allow for the purchase of a discounted ticket for that night's game. Canned food, and the discounted ticket can be redeemed outside the Gas South Arena's Box Office prior to any of the three games on 11/27, 11/29, and 11/30.

