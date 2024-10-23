Gladiators Sign 2023 National Champion Joey Cipollone

October 23, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Atlanta Gladiators News Release







DULUTH, Ga. - The Atlanta Gladiators announced today that the club has signed forward Joey Cipollone for the 2024-25 season.

The second-year pro joins the Gladiators following one season with the Worcester Railers. In 63 games with Worcester last season, the 25-year-old produced 22 points (7g-15a).

Prior to beginning his professional career with the Railers, the Purchase, New York native played his collegiate hockey with Quinnipiac University (Division-1) where he accumulated 38 points (19G, 19A) while appearing in a total of 107 games across three seasons.

During 2022-23 season with Quinnipiac University, his final season as a Bobcat, he helped his club to secure their first-ever national championship, in a thrilling 3-2 overtime victory over the Minnesota Golden Gophers in the 2023 Frozen Four Championship.

Before his winning times with Quinnipiac, Cipollone skated in 47 games with the University of Vermont (Division-1) accruing 20 points (12G, 8A) in two years with the Catamounts.

Elsewhere, he also spent time with the Tri-City Storm of the USHL on three separate occasions, where he posted a total 19 points (10G, 9A) in 78 games played.

Atlanta returns to action on Friday, October 25th, and Saturday, October 26th, for consecutive meetings with the defending Kelly Cup champion Florida Everblades.

Broadcast coverage can be found on Flo Hockey and MixLR, beginning 15 minutes before the game's scheduled start time.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from October 23, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.