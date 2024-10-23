Back-To-Back Shutouts Lead Glads to Sweep of Indy

DULUTH, Ga. - The Atlanta Gladiators (2-0-0-0) shutout the Indy Fuel (0-3-0-0) twice this weekend to open the 2024-25 season. In front of 5,403 fans at Gas South Arena on Saturday night, the Gladiators skated away with a thrilling 1-0 win.

At 16:32 of the first period, Fuel captain Chris Cameron would take a minor penalty, giving the Gladiators the chance to take the lead on the power play. Just eight seconds into the man advantage, Cody Sylvester (1) would capitalize with a wicked slapper, set-up by Derek Topatigh and Jackson Pierson.

In the second period, Indy came out strong, out-shooting the Gladiators 15-4 behind three power-play opportunities of their own. Drew DeRidder would be up to the task, making an abundance of important saves to preserve Atlanta's advantage.

The Gladiators would even up the play in the final-frame, out-shooting their out-of-division opponent 8-3. After 60 minutes, the Gladiators would win 1-0, with Drew DeRidder earning his first professional shutout.

Drew DeRidder made 25 saves on 25 shots in the win for the Gladiators, while Peyton Jones denied 19 out of 20 for the Fuel in the loss.

On Sunday afternoon, the Gladiators and Fuel would once again come out decisively defensive, leading to a scoreless first period.

Jackson Pierson (1) would open the scoring just 90 seconds into the middle frame, wiring a wrist shot past Indy goaltender Benjamin Gaudreau.

Ethan Haider, the goaltender for the Gladiators, continued the hot stretch of play for Atlanta netminders, saving 23 out of 23 shots through the first 40 minutes of play.

Protecting a one-goal lead in the third, the Gladiators would score an insurance marker, courtesy of Cody Sylvester (2). Sylvester sped into the zone, skated around the net, and let a shot go from the high slot that beat Benjamin Gaudreau upstairs.

After an unselfish play by Blake Murray, Ryan Cranford (1) would ice the game, with an empty-net goal. Benjamin Gaudreau saved 24 out of 26 shots in the loss for the Fuel, while Ethan Haider, in his first professional game, earned the shutout for the Glads.

Atlanta returns to action on Friday, October 25th, and Saturday, October 26th, for consecutive meetings with the defending Kelly Cup champion Florida Everblades. Broadcast coverage can be found on Flo Hockey and MixLR, beginning 15 minutes before the game's scheduled start time.

