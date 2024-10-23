ECHL Transactions - October 23

October 23, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







Following are the ECHL transactions for Wednesday, October 23, 2024:

WAIVER CLAIMS:

Wichita:

Austin Heidemann, F (from Worcester)

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Adirondack:

add Dylan Wendt, F assigned from Utica by New Jersey

delete James Marooney, D placed on reserve

delete Brendan Pepe, D placed on 14-day injured reserve

Allen:

add Will Gavin, F assigned by Tucson 10/22

add Brayden Guy, F activated from reserve

add Mark Duarte, F activated from reserve

delete Marco Costantini, G placed on reserve

delete Dakota Seaman, F placed on reserve

delete Robbie Baillargeon, F moved from 3-day to 14-day injured reserve

Bloomington:

add Chandler Romeo, D signed contract

delete Bryce Montgomery, D recalled to Chicago Wolves by Carolina Hurricanes 10/22

Cincinnati:

add Pavel Cajan, G assigned by Cleveland

delete Kristian Hufsky, G released as EBUG

Florida:

add Michael O'Leary, F signed contract

delete Kyle Betts, F recalled by Springfield

add Kyle Betts, F assigned by Springfield

delete Anton Malmstrom, D recalled by St. Louis

delete Kris Myllari, D placed on reserve

Greenville:

add Tate Singleton, F assigned by Ontario

add Zach White, F activated from reserve

delete Jacob Flynn, D placed on 3-day injured reserve

delete Mikael Robidoux, F moved from 3-day to 14-day injured reserve

delete Quinn Olson, F placed on reserve

Iowa:

add Andrew McLean, D acquired from Norfolk 10/22

Toledo:

add Darian Pilon, F activated from reserve

delete Tanner Palocsik, D placed on reserve

Tulsa:

add Conner Roulette, F activated from reserve

delete Josh Nelson, F placed on reserve

