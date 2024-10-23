ECHL Transactions - October 23
October 23, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Wednesday, October 23, 2024:
WAIVER CLAIMS:
Wichita:
Austin Heidemann, F (from Worcester)
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Adirondack:
add Dylan Wendt, F assigned from Utica by New Jersey
delete James Marooney, D placed on reserve
delete Brendan Pepe, D placed on 14-day injured reserve
Allen:
add Will Gavin, F assigned by Tucson 10/22
add Brayden Guy, F activated from reserve
add Mark Duarte, F activated from reserve
delete Marco Costantini, G placed on reserve
delete Dakota Seaman, F placed on reserve
delete Robbie Baillargeon, F moved from 3-day to 14-day injured reserve
Bloomington:
add Chandler Romeo, D signed contract
delete Bryce Montgomery, D recalled to Chicago Wolves by Carolina Hurricanes 10/22
Cincinnati:
add Pavel Cajan, G assigned by Cleveland
delete Kristian Hufsky, G released as EBUG
Florida:
add Michael O'Leary, F signed contract
delete Kyle Betts, F recalled by Springfield
add Kyle Betts, F assigned by Springfield
delete Anton Malmstrom, D recalled by St. Louis
delete Kris Myllari, D placed on reserve
Greenville:
add Tate Singleton, F assigned by Ontario
add Zach White, F activated from reserve
delete Jacob Flynn, D placed on 3-day injured reserve
delete Mikael Robidoux, F moved from 3-day to 14-day injured reserve
delete Quinn Olson, F placed on reserve
Iowa:
add Andrew McLean, D acquired from Norfolk 10/22
Toledo:
add Darian Pilon, F activated from reserve
delete Tanner Palocsik, D placed on reserve
Tulsa:
add Conner Roulette, F activated from reserve
delete Josh Nelson, F placed on reserve
