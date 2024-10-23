Tate Singleton Assigned to Swamp Rabbits

October 23, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Greenville Swamp Rabbits News Release







(GREENVILLE, S.C.) - The Greenville Swamp Rabbits, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Los Angeles Kings, announced today via a Swamp Rabbit Moving Transaction that second-year forward Tate Singleton has been assigned to the Swamp Rabbits from the team's AHL affiliate, the Ontario Reign.

Singleton comes to the Swamp Rabbits seeking his first action of the new hockey season. The 5'9", 180-pound played the majority of the 2023-24 season with the Newfoundland Growlers, earning 25 goals, 23 assists, and 48 points in 59 games. Singleton also made a dozen appearances in the AHL with the Toronto Marlies, notching a goal and five helpers.

A native of West Lebanon, New Hampshire, Singleton, 26, turned professional last season following the conclusion of his NCAA college hockey career with The Ohio State University, compiling 70 points (33g-37ast) in 140 games as a Buckeye.

The Swamp Rabbits now look to this Friday, October 25th, for their first showdown against the South Carolina Stingrays as part of a "home-and-home" series. Puck drop for "Project Search Night", presented by Bon Secours, is slated for 7:05 p.m. EST at Bon Secours Wellness Arena.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from October 23, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.