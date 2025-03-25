Girls Flag Football Expands in Iowa

March 25, 2025 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

ANKENY, IA - Girls Flag Football is rapidly gaining momentum across the country, with many state high school associations recognizing it as an official sport. To support this growing movement, the Iowa Barnstormers and Prairie Trail Sports have partnered to bring an exciting new opportunity to young female athletes in Iowa.

Starting April 22, 2025, the Prairie Trail Sports Complex will host a Girls Flag Football League every Tuesday evening through May 20, 2025. The league is open to girls entering 5th grade through 12th grade in the 2025-2026 school year, providing them with a structured, competitive, and fun environment to develop their skills.

The program kicks off with a Skills Clinic on April 22 from 6:00 PM - 7:30 PM, where players will receive expert instruction from Iowa Barnstormers players. Following the clinic, participants will be placed on teams based on their grade level. Over the next four weeks, teams will compete in weekly games on Tuesdays between 5:00 PM - 9:00 PM, with each session including 15 minutes of practice and a 45-minute game.

"We are honored and excited to be part of this programming at Prairie Trail Sports Complex. With the popularity of Girls Flag Football growing across the country, our organization is proud to be part of the movement here in Iowa," said Juli Pettit, Iowa Barnstormers General Manager. "We look forward to working with young female athletes who love football and want to step on the field and play."

The cost for the league is $125 per participant, which includes one sideline ticket to an Iowa Barnstormers game.

How to Register:

Interested participants can register by visiting Ankeny.PrairieTrailSC.com and selecting LEAGUE. Please note: An account must be created before completing registration.

