Week One Recap

Sharks Overpower Pirates in Commanding Victory

The Jacksonville Sharks made an emphatic season-opening statement, cruising past the Massachusetts Pirates 46-25 behind a dominant performance from quarterback Kaleb Barker.

Barker wasted no time, launching a 34-yard touchdown strike to KaRon Ashley on the opening drive. Ashley torched the Pirates' secondary with 83 yards and two touchdowns, while Barker picked apart the defense with 111 yards and four passing scores.

Jacksonville kept the pressure on in the second half, highlighted by Tyler King's 46-yard kickoff return touchdown to extend the lead to 32-7. Pirates quarterback Kenji Bahar struggled, committing four turnovers that stifled any chance of a comeback. The Sharks erupted for 26 second-half points, setting the tone for the season.

Steamwheelers Edge Blizzard in Thrilling Finish

The Quad City Steamwheelers avenged last year's playoff loss with a nail-biting 39-37 victory over the Green Bay Blizzard in a back-and-forth showdown.

Quarterback Daquan Neal led the charge, making plays through the air and on the ground to keep Quad City in the fight. Green Bay struck first, but the Steamwheelers' defense delivered key stops to keep the game within reach.

With the game on the line, Neal connected with Davion Johnson for a clutch go-ahead touchdown. Green Bay responded with a late score and two-point conversion, but Quad City ran out the clock and sealed the win with a defensive stand. Now 1-0, the Steamwheelers hit the road to face Massachusetts on Friday.

Oilers Outlast Gunslingers in Gritty Battle

The Tulsa Oilers held off the San Antonio Gunslingers for a hard-fought 28-20 win, powered by quarterback TJ Edwards II and a resilient defensive effort.

Edwards impressed, throwing for 93 yards and three touchdowns while adding 23 rushing yards and a score. San Antonio quarterback Malik Henry showed flashes of brilliance but struggled with consistency, completing 15 of 32 passes for 140 yards, two touchdowns, and an interception.

Tulsa's efficiency proved to be the difference, converting all four fourth-down attempts while San Antonio faltered on key possessions. Defensive back Tre Harvey delivered two crucial second-half interceptions to secure the victory, giving the Oilers early-season momentum.

Looking Ahead

Week 2 features six matchups across four days, beginning Friday as the Quad City Steamwheelers travel to the Tsongas Center to face the Massachusetts Pirates at 6:06 p.m. Catch all six games and more at www.IFLNetwork.com.

