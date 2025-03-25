IFL Coaches Poll: Week Two
March 25, 2025 - Indoor Football League (IFL) News Release
As the 2025 season kicks into gear, the Week Two IFL Coaches Poll is here. After an exciting opening weekend that featured three thrilling matchups, the league's head coaches have submitted their votes. Here's how the rankings stack up:
Vegas Knight Hawks
Arizona Rattlers
Bay Area Panthers
Jacksonville Sharks
Tulsa Oilers
San Diego Strike Force
Quad City Steamwheelers
Fishers Freight
Green Bay Blizzard
Massachusetts Pirates
San Antonio Gunslingers
Iowa Barnstormers
Tucson Sugar Skulls
NAZ Wranglers
The 2025 season is just getting started, and there's plenty of football left to be played. Stay locked in each week as teams rise, fall, and battle for position in the race to the IFL National Championship in Tucson. Watch all the action live on the IFL Network - every hit, every touchdown, every week!
