IFL Coaches Poll: Week Two

March 25, 2025







As the 2025 season kicks into gear, the Week Two IFL Coaches Poll is here. After an exciting opening weekend that featured three thrilling matchups, the league's head coaches have submitted their votes. Here's how the rankings stack up:

Vegas Knight Hawks

Arizona Rattlers

Bay Area Panthers

Jacksonville Sharks

Tulsa Oilers

San Diego Strike Force

Quad City Steamwheelers

Fishers Freight

Green Bay Blizzard

Massachusetts Pirates

San Antonio Gunslingers

Iowa Barnstormers

Tucson Sugar Skulls

NAZ Wranglers

The 2025 season is just getting started, and there's plenty of football left to be played. Stay locked in each week as teams rise, fall, and battle for position in the race to the IFL National Championship in Tucson. Watch all the action live on the IFL Network - every hit, every touchdown, every week!

