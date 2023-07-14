Gill Shuts Down Evansville in Series Opener

July 14, 2023 - Frontier League (FL) - Tri-City ValleyCats News Release







TROY, NY - The Tri-City ValleyCats (31-21) started off the second half of the season with a 6-1 victory over the Evansville Otters (29-22) in their first visit to Joseph L. Bruno Stadium on Friday.

Evansville opened the scoring in the first. Kona Quiggle hit a leadoff homer against Elijah Gill to give the Otters a 1-0 lead.

Tri-City had just one batter over the minimum until the fifth inning. Ian Walters singled off Jhon Vargas. Lamar Briggs was then hit by a pitch. Pavin Parks had his second double of the day, and plated two runs. Jaxon Hallmark reached on an error from George Callil, and Parks came around to score to pull the ValleyCats ahead, 3-1.

Tri-City collected an insurance run in the seventh. Briggs struck out and reached on a wild pitch. Zach Biermann singled, and Parks followed suit with an RBI single to provide the ValleyCats with a 4-1 lead.

Tri-City tacked on a couple more runs in the eighth. James Krick issued a walk to Jakob Goldfarb. Walters singled, and Briggs knocked in a pair with a double to put Tri-City on top, 6-1.

Gill (6-2) earned the win. He tossed five frames, yielding one run on five hits, walking three, and striking out four. Blake Workman, Coleman Huntley, and Reymin Guduan sealed the win with four scoreless innings in relief.

Vargas (4-4) received the loss. He pitched 6.1 innings, allowing four runs, three earned on four hits, walking none, and striking out five.

Tri-City continues its three-game series with Evansville tomorrow, Saturday, July 15. First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 PM.

FINAL | TRI-CITY 6 | EVANSVILLE 1

W: Elijah Gill (6-2)

L: Jhon Vargas (4-4)

Time of Game: 2:28

Attendance: 3,067

• Discuss this story on the Frontier League message board...





Frontier League Stories from July 14, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.