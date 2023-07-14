Ottawa Titans Unveil Roster Moves

July 14, 2023 - Frontier League (FL) - Ottawa Titans News Release







The Ottawa Titans have made the following roster moves:

Activated OF Kanta Kobayashi from the 7-day Injured List

Released OF Jake Gitter

Signed:

OF Austin Davis

HEIGHT: 5-10 | WEIGHT: 180 lbs | BIRTHDAY: 1999-08-27

HOMETOWN: Orlando, FL | SCHOOL: Texas Christian

2023: TCU (NCAA): 68 G, .238 AVG, 22 SB, 19 2B, 9 HR, 57 RBI

The team opens the second half of the season tonight at 7:05 p.m. at Mercy Health Stadium in Avon, Ohio against the Lake Erie Crushers. The game is available on CKDJ 107.9 and 94,5 UNIK FM and FloBaseball.

• Discuss this story on the Frontier League message board...





Frontier League Stories from July 14, 2023

Ottawa Titans Unveil Roster Moves - Ottawa Titans

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.