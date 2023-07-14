Grizzlies Game vs Greys Suspended

July 14, 2023 - Frontier League (FL) - Gateway Grizzlies News Release







Sauget, IL - The Gateway Grizzlies' game against the Empire State Greys on Friday, July 14, has been suspended due to inclement weather. It will be picked up where it was suspended, with the Grizzlies leading 2-0 and a 3-2 count on Greys leadoff hitter Jaylen Smith in the top of the fifth inning, at 5:30 p.m. CT on Saturday, July 15, at Grizzlies Ballpark.

The contest will be played to its nine-inning conclusion, and will be followed by the regularly scheduled contest between the two clubs, which will be a seven-inning game to conclude the "doubleheader." Collin Sullivan is set to pitch in that contest against the Greys' Michael Barker.



