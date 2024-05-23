Giesting's Got Game

May 23, 2024 - Northwest League (NWL)

Hillsboro Hops News Release







(Hillsboro, Oregon) For the Wednesday night meet-up, Hillsboro Stadium hosted the second game of the six-game series featuring the Hillsboro Hops and the Vancouver Canadians. Hops' starter Spencer Giesting took the mound holding the lowest ERA in minor league baseball- a jaw-dropping 0.79. He would only lower it in his dominant performance against the Canadians. Giesting tied a franchise record held by Jamison Hill of 13 strikeouts in a single game appearance, in the 5-3 Hillsboro win.

In the bottom of the second inning, Christian Cerda had a lead-off double, and eventually scored on a balk. The next run would come on a fielder's choice, putting the Hops' up 2-0. With two outs, Urabaez left the game due to injury. Carson Pierce came in for Urabez and allowed Jack Hurley his eighth double of the season. The two-out RBI double put Hillsboro up 3-0.

Through three innings Giesting had six strikeouts and had allowed no hits, controlling the game with ease.

Gavin Coniticello had a leadoff triple, with Cerda driving him in putting the Hops' up 4-0 before Kevin Sim grounded into a double play to end the inning.

Vancouver had their first hit against Giesting in the top of the fourth.

With two runners on, Giesting struck out three straight batters, with nine strikeouts through four innings of work.

In the top of the fifth inning, Giesting had his tenth and 11th strikeouts of the game, keeping the Canadians from threatening.

For Vancouver, Rafael Oshani took over for Pierce in the bottom of the fifth. Pierce went 2.1 innings, allowing three hits, one run, and two strikeouts. Jommer Hernandez, catcher for the Canadians caught Hurley stealing.

After Giesting retired eleven straight batters, the Vancouver offense showed a sign of life with a two-out single in the seventh. After allowing a walk after the single, Giesting struck out the next batter for his thirteenth strikeout of the game to end the inning.

Oshani went two innings allowing two hits and two strikeouts. Jonathan Lavallee came in for the Canadians in the bottom of the seventh.

After seven innings of work, thirteen strikeouts, one walk, and three hits Spencer Giesting was done on the bump. Peniel Otano came in, allowing three straight hits, putting Vancouver on the board for the first time in the game. Otano allowed three earned runs before Zane Russell took over to try to get the Hops' out of the inning. The Canadians scored three runs, making the score 4-3 going into the bottom of the eighth.

Justin Kelly came in to pitch for Vancouver, allowing a double to Kevin Sim. Sim advanced to third on a passed ball and scored on a Manuel Peña single.

Eli Saul, a Vancouver native, came in to close out the game for the Hops. Saul recorded the save in the Hops' 5-3 win over the Canadians.

Four different Hillsboro batters recorded two hits in the strong performance against Vancouver.

Game Three of the series will be at Hillsboro Stadium on Thursday at 6:35 p.m. Pregame airtime is at 6:20 p.m. on Rip City Radio 620 AM. Tomorrow's game will also be televised locally on Portland's CW.

