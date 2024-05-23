Scuffling C's Drop Fifth Straight

May 23, 2024 - Northwest League (NWL)

HILLSBORO, OR - The Canadians were on the wrong end of another strong performance from a Hillsboro Hops [D-Backs] starter and dug themselves an early hole that proved too great to overcome in a 5-3 defeat at Hillsboro Ballpark Wednesday night.

After a scoreless first, the Hops loaded the bases to start the second then scored on a balk by C's starter Geison Urbaez (L, 0-1). A strikeout and a run-scoring groundout followed, but Urbaez was forced to leave the game with an injury in the subsequent at-bat. Hillsboro added another tally thanks to a two-out double that made it 3-0.

It wasn't until after the Baby Snakes scored their fourth run in the bottom of the third that the Canadians managed to get their first base runners aboard against Spencer Giesting (W, 3-2). The lefty was perfect for his first nine batters before consecutive singles from Dasan Brown and Ryan McCarty started the fourth frame, but three straight strikeouts followed to prevent Vancouver from scoring. Giesting went on to rack up 13 strikeouts in seven complete.

The C's finally scored their first runs of the series in the top of the eighth. Estiven Machado and Jommer Hernandez singled to set the table for Brown, whose first triple of the year spoiled Hillsboro's bid for a second consecutive shutout. Brown came home on a force out off the bat of Jace Bohrofen to draw the Canadians within a run.

Hillsboro iced the game with a score in the bottom of the eighth, though the C's did manage to bring the tying run to the plate in the top of the ninth before falling 5-3.

Brown and Jeff Wehler paced the offense with two hits apiece, with the former raising his batting average to .267. Rafael Ohashi and Johnathan Lavallee each posted zeroes in their respective relief outings.

Game three of the six-game set is scheduled for Thursday night at 6:35 p.m. Ryan Jennings will look to lead the C's to their first win since Friday as he aims to best Hillsboro southpaw Avery Short. Catch RE/MAX Canadians Baseball on Sportsnet 650.

The Canadians return home May 28-June 2 to face the Tri-City Dust Devils [Angels]. Tickets are available now at CanadiansBaseball.com.

