Let's Play Two

May 23, 2024 - Northwest League (NWL)

It's Throwback Thursday! The AquaSox will be playing two games as a makeup for Tuesday evening's rain out.

Game One will start at 6:05 PM and the second game will start approximately 30 minutes following the completion of the first game. Both games will be seven innings.

Ty Cummings will take the mound for Game One and Ryan Hawks is scheduled for the second game.

Come hang out and celebrate Throwback Thursday with $3.00 hot dogs, sodas, popcorn, and 12 oz. cans of Coors Light as the AquaSox take on the Tri-City Dust Devils! Double the games, double the fun!

