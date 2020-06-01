Get Your Season Passes Today

June 1, 2020 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) - Watertown Wolves News Release





Have you purchased your 2020-2021 Season Pass yet?!? If you are a returning Season Pass holder and would like to lock in the same seats you had last year, go to www.watertownwolves.net before May 31st. Any seats not locked in will be made available for any Season Pass holder to reserve!

Any Season Passes purchased before July 4th will receive a free Wolves gift (minimum value $30)!!

If you are a new pass holder you also can purchase online or if you have questions please call 315-778-2593.

Our office hours are Monday thru Friday 9am to 5pm...or send email to [email protected]

Don't delay... get your passes today!

Payment arrangements are also available!

• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...





Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from June 1, 2020

Get Your Season Passes Today - Watertown Wolves

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.