Pletsch, Kraabel, Stahl, & Gillespie Receive 2019-20 Wayne Bonney Top Crew Award

June 1, 2020 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) News Release





Syracuse, NY - The Federal Prospects Hockey League has announced Referee's Jesse Pletsch and Jordan Kraabel along with Linesmen Corey Stahl and Scott Gillespie have been named the recipients of the 2019-20 Wayne Bonney Top Crew Award.

This award honors the seasons top 4 rated on-ice officials (2 Referee's & 2 Linesmen). It is in Honor of Wayne Boney, a retired National Hockey League Linesman. His NHL career started in 1979 after a brilliant career with the WHA, and ended in 2004. During his career (in which he wore a helmet from the mid-1980s until his retirement), he officiated 2,470 regular season games (both WHA and NHL), 134 playoff games, five Stanley Cup finals, the 1996 World Cup of Hockey, and one All-Star game. From the 1994-95 NHL season until his retirement, he wore uniform number 94. He also became the first NHL official to wear a visor.

"I am extremely honored and humbled to be named to the FPHL's Wayne Bonney Top Crew Award" Pletsch stated. "It's a privilege to be associated with an award named for such a highly regarded professional hockey official. I look forward to continue to be part of the FPHL's continued growth and progress". Jesse Pletsch is also an active Linesman in the AHL.

Jordan Kraabel said, "This league is filled with talented officials and I'm honored to have worked with many of them throughout the season. That makes being named to the Wayne Bonney Top Crew Award very humbling".

Corey Stahl stated "I am honored and humbled to have been chosen to receive this award. I would like to thank everyone I've had the opportunity to work with this season, both on and off ice officials and I'm looking forward to another great season in the FPHL."

Scott Gillespie is a multi award recipient this season recently taking home the Jim Hebermehl Memorial Award. "It is an honor to be selected as part of the Wayne Bonney Top Crew in the FPHL. As an official, I try to line every game as fairly as possible and always give 110% effort every game I work. Knowing that effort has been recognized is very humbling and appreciated and I want to thank everyone that has helped me along the way."

FPHL Director of Officiating Paul Jene stated, "These guys worked their tails off for the league and always strive to be the best they can be from the time they enter an arena till they walk out the door. It's always nothing but positive feedback from the coaches and players. These are the type of guys that everyone wants to have on their rosters. Great group of officials and this recognition is well deserved.

The FPHL congratulates the outstanding on ice work effort and ethics of these officials as well as all the hard work the entire on ice officiating staff put into this season.

The FPHL is a Single A Minor Professional hockey league and will be entering its 11th season in the fall of 2020.

• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...





Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from June 1, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.