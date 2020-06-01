New FPHL Award Recognizes Danville's Hebermehl

June 1, 2020 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) - Danville Dashers News Release





Syracuse, NY - The Federal Prospects Hockey League has announced the creation and first recipient of a new award, which officially draws its name from a very respected, much-loved Danville official.

The Jim Hebermehl award is named after the late penalty box attendant who was a vital piece of the off-ice officials for the Dashers and is awarded to an official for exhibiting the best type conduct and sportsmanship throughout the season. Hebermehl passed away in January of 2019.

"I was so pleased that the league honored Jim this way," Dashers General Manager Diane Short stated. "Jim has been a part of hockey in Danville since the '90s, working with the different teams that have been in the area, he is missed by everyone."

This year's award was given to Linesman Scott Gillespie, the first recipient of the award since it's creation.

In an FPHL release, Gillespie remarked that "It was a true honor to work with Jim every night that I came to the David S. Palmer Arena. He was always so happy to be there and ready for whatever the night threw at us..."

Hebermehl lived his entire life in Danville and taught in the local school system for 34 years. He was respected both on and off the ice, and is remembered fondly by coaches, players and officials both on and off the ice.

• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...





Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from June 1, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.