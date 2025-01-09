Georgia Swarm Set to Face Ottawa Black Bears for First Time in Franchise History

January 9, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Georgia Swarm forward Lyle Thompson

Georgia Swarm forward Lyle Thompson

DULUTH, GA - The Georgia Swarm (4-1) are gearing up to take on the Ottawa Black Bears (2-3) at Harrah's Cherokee Casino Field at Gas South Arena this Friday, January 10, at 7:30 PM ET. This matchup marks a historic first meeting between the two teams following Ottawa's rebranding earlier this season from the New York Riptide.

This game will be a showdown between two of the National Lacrosse League's top players: Georgia's own Lyle Thompson, a world-renowned lacrosse star, and Ottawa's Jeff Teat, who was ranked the #2 forward in the NLL last season. Teat is only the third player in history to achieve first-overall selections in both NLL and professional outdoor lacrosse drafts-a distinction he shares with Thompson and Kevin Crowley.

The Swarm come into this game with a renewed mindset after their first loss of the season last week. Head Coach Ed Comeau emphasized the need for improvement, stating, "We weren't at our best. We need to correct our mistakes and play the way we know we can." Georgia remains a strong contender with Lyle Thompson ranked 3rd in the league with 14 goals, Jordan MacIntosh ranked 5th with 7 blocked shots, and goaltender Brett Dobson holding 5th place in saves with 184.

Meanwhile, Ottawa is hungry for redemption after a narrow 5-6 loss to San Diego in the lowest-scoring game in NLL history. Despite the setback, the Black Bears are looking to bounce back, led by Teat and a motivated offense ready to prove their strength.

