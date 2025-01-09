San Diego Seals Statement on Southern California Fires
January 9, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)
San Diego Seals News Release
ur thoughts and prayers are with everyone in Southern California impacted by the wildfires. We stand with those who have been displaced, the brave first responders working tirelessly to keep our communities safe, and all those affected by this tragedy.
Check out the San Diego Seals Statistics
• Discuss this story on the National Lacrosse League message board...
National Lacrosse League Stories from January 9, 2025
- Week 7: NLL Top Things to Know - NLL
- San Diego Seals Statement on Southern California Fires - San Diego Seals
- Georgia Swarm Set to Face Ottawa Black Bears for First Time in Franchise History - Georgia Swarm
- Knighthawks to Televise Two Upcoming Home Games - Rochester Knighthawks
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.