San Diego Seals Statement on Southern California Fires

January 9, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

San Diego Seals News Release







ur thoughts and prayers are with everyone in Southern California impacted by the wildfires. We stand with those who have been displaced, the brave first responders working tirelessly to keep our communities safe, and all those affected by this tragedy.

