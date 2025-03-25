Inching Closer to the NLL Playoffs, the Seals Head to Rochester for a Key Matchup against the Knighthawks

The San Diego Seals (8-6) and Rochester Knighthawks (8-7), two of the teams vying for the National Lacrosse League's coveted eight playoff spots and separated by just a half-game in the League standings, will meet at the Blue Cross Arena (12,428) in Rochester, New York this Saturday night (March 29) in a key late-season contest for both sides. It's the second of four straight games on the road for the Seals and their first-ever game in Rochester. Faceoff is set for 4 p.m. PT.

Saturday night's game will be broadcast in San Diego on KUSI-TV and streamed to a global audience on ESPN+.

Both teams come into the game red hot having won five of their last six. The only difference is the Seals have won their last three while the Knighthawks won their last four. The Seals outscored their last three opponents 49-34 while the Knighthawks outscored their last four 68-38. Coincidentally both teams also started their seasons 3-5 but have since rebounded and put themselves in playoff contention. At 8-6, the Seals sit in fourth place heading into this weekend's matchup, while Rochester's in sixth at 8-7.

During this most recent six-game stretch in which the Seals are 5-1, they're averaging a healthy 14.3 goals per game. In the five games prior in which they went just 1-4, the team averaged just 8.2 goals in those five contests.

The Seals are doing it behind the hot shooting of forward, team captain and NLL goal-scoring leader (tied) Wes Berg, who has 40 goals on the season and 11 in the Seals' last two games. Berg has a tremendous supporting cast that includes fellow forwards Rob Hellyer (27 goals and 51 assists), Ben McIntosh (19G and 34A) and Ryan Benesch (20G and 30A) along with transition man Zach Currier whose 147 loose balls secured are second-most in the League. And the Seals, who've been beset by injuries this season, will further benefit from the return of faceoff specialist Trevor Baptiste who just last week returned from a 12-game absence and won 19 of 32 faceoffs in a 16-12 win in Calgary.

Look for another high-scoring affair on Saturday night as Rochester leads the NLL with 192 goals this season. The Knighthawks' roster features two of the League's top goal-scorers in forwards Connor Fields and Ryan Smith, who are tied for fourth in the League with 38 goals apiece. Fields' 67 assists put him atop the NLL point standings with 105, while fellow forward Ryan Lanchbury is second in the League with 73 assists. Fields was actually drafted by the Seals during the team's first-ever amateur draft in 2018 before later being traded.

Seals-Knighthawks Head-to-Head : All-time, the Seals and Knighthawks have met three times and the Seals hold a 3-0 series edge with all three contests being played in San Diego. The Seals outscored the Knighthawks 48-30 in said games while posting wins of 12-10 (2019), 19-6 (2020) and 17-14 (2023). The 2019 matchup at Pechanga Arena took place on Jan. 12, 2019 and it was the first-ever home game for the Seals as the 2018-19 season marked the team's first in the NLL.

Seals Head Coach and General Manager Patrick Merrill

Seals Head Coach and General Manager Patrick Merrill owns a career regular-season won-loss ledger of 61-37 (.622) since joining the Seals in 2018. He has guided the Seals to the playoffs in each of the four full seasons he's been at the helm.

Milestones on the Horizon - (Regular Season Only - stats according to NLL.com)

- Ryan Benesch (573 career goals) needs 27 more to reach 600 for his career.

- Benesch (775 career assists) needs 25 more to reach 800 for his career.

- Benesch (1,348 career points) needs 52 more to reach 1,400 for his career.

- Benesch (1,389 career loose ball recoveries) needs 11 more to reach 1,400 for his career.

- Wes Berg (272 career goals) needs 28 more to reach 300 for his career.

- Berg (391) career assists) needs 9 more to reach 400 for his career.

- Berg (663 career points) needs 37 more to reach 700 for his career.

- Jesse Gamble (99 career points) needs just 1 more to reach 100 for his career.

- Rob Hellyer (551 career assists) needs 49 more to reach 600 for his career.

- Hellyer (851 career assists) needs 49 more of those too to reach 900 for his career.

- Cam Holding (1,179 career loose ball recoveries) needs 21 more to reach 1,200 for his career.

- Holding (93 career assists) needs 7 more to reach 100 for his career.

- Kyle Rubisch (97 career points) needs 3 to reach 100 for his NLL career.

- Trevor Baptiste (1,564 career faceoff wins) needs 13 more to pass Bob Snider (1,576) for 9 th all-time.

Season Stats Leaders

- Wes Berg leads the team and is tied for the NLL lead with 40 goals.

- Rob Hellyer is tied for 12 th in the League in both assists (51) and total points (78). He leads the Seals in both categories and is second on the squad with 27 goals on the season.

- Berg's 72 points are tied for 16 th league-wide and are second on the team.

- Zach Currier is second in the League with 147 loose balls secured and he's seventh with 23 caused turnovers.

- Hellyer has 16 goals and 34 assists in the Seals' last eight games, while Berg has 26 goals and 17 assists in the last six.

- Eli Gobrecht is second on the team and tied for 11th in the NLL with 19 caused turnovers.

Pechanga Arena - aka The Electric Factory

When the Seals are at home, Pechanga Arena, aka "The Electric Factory," has become one of the toughest arenas to play in for opposing teams in the National Lacrosse League. The Seals are 5-3 at home this season and they've won eight of their last 11 regular-season home games. And since the start of the 2022-23 season, San Diego is 20-6 in regular-season games at Pechanga Arena.

Honors and Awards

Seals goaltender Chris Origlieri was recently named as a 2024 Star of the Year by the San Diego Sports Association. Origlieri, who finished the 2023-24 season with the National Lacrosse League's second-lowest goals against average (9.79) among starting netminders was honored at the 77 th Annual Salute to the Champions Dinner in San Diego on Jan. 13.

A Closer Look at the Seals 2024-25 Additions

- Now in his 12 th NLL season, Rob Hellyer joined the Seals during free agency and he leads the team this season with 78 points on 27 goals and a team-leading 51 assists. He had a season-high nine assists in the Seals' 16-12 win at Calgary on March 22. Hellyer's impressive regular-season resume includes 300 career goals and 551 assists for 851 career points. He's also secured 774 loose balls while playing in 173 career regular-season games. Hellyer also brings valuable playoff experience to San Diego as well having suited up in 14 career postseason games where he's scored 18 goals and chalked up 39 assists for 57 additional points. The 30 th overall pick in the 2010 NLL Draft by the Toronto Rock, Hellyer spent the 2023-24 season in Las Vegas after spending his first 10 NLL seasons in Toronto.

- Ben McIntosh : McIntosh, the number one overall pick by Edmonton in the 2014 NLL Draft, joined the Seals as well via free agency after spending the last two seasons playing for Philadelphia. McIntosh brings a wealth of offensive prowess to the Seals as he's scored 331 career regular-season goals and racked up 308 assists (639 career points), while scooping up 633 loose balls in just his ninth NLL regular season (165 career games). McIntosh's playoff ledger is just as impressive as in 19 career postseason games, he's scored 35 goals and recorded 31 assists (66 points) to go along with 72 loose balls secured. Originally drafted by Edmonton, McIntosh's first eight NLL seasons were spent in Edmonton (2015), Saskatchewan (2016-20) and Philadelphia (2022-24).

- Zach Currier : Currier joined the Seals as part of a blockbuster trade with Calgary in July and this season, he ranks second the NLL with 147 loose balls secured while he's seventh with 23 caused turnovers. Currier scooped up a season-high 14 loose balls in the Seals win over Buffalo on Feb. 15 that ended the Bandits' 16-game winning streak. He repeated the feat in the Seals' 20-11 win over Las Vegas on March 16. The third overall pick in the 2017 NLL Draft, Currier won a championship with Calgary in 2019. He's a two-time NLL Transition Player of the Year as well as a two-time All-NLL first-team and second-team selection. Including playoffs, Currier has played in 124 career games, scoring 63 goals while registering 111 assists (174 career points). He's also scooped up 1,424 loose balls during his career (regular season and playoffs combined) and in 2022, he set the NLL single-season mark with 62 caused turnovers (playoffs and regular-season combined).

- One of the Seals' early offseason acquisitions, Ryan Benesch had pondered retirement before signing a one-year deal with the Seals and he wasted no time making a big impression on his new team with a nine-point night in his first game as a Seal with five goals and four assists. He scored four more in the Seals' game against Georgia on Dec. 21 and three against Las Vegas on Jan. 18 and Vancouver on March 7. The 19-year NLL veteran is a two-time All-Pro and one of the most prolific scorers in League history. He was also the first overall pick by San Jose in the 2006 NLL entry draft. All-time including playoffs, Benesch has appeared in 305 career games, he's scored 612 goals and racked up 826 assists for 1,438 total points. Benesch was traded to Toronto by San Jose in 2006 and played there for two seasons before moving on to play for Edmonton (2009), Minnesota (2010-13), Buffalo (2014-17), Colorado (2018-19), Rochester (2019), Halifax (2020 and '23), Albany (2022) and Panther City (2022).

- Trent DiCicco : A first-round pick of the Seals in last September's NLL Draft, DiCicco scored his first NLL goal in the Seals' Dec. 7 game at Georgia and he had a team-leading three assists in the Seals' Feb. 1 outing against Saskatchewan. A four-year letterman at Ohio State University, DiCicco was a team captain as a senior and he was the team's hammer recipient in 2023-24, an honor that is bestowed upon a senior leader in the Buckeyes' weight room each offseason. The Guelph, Ontario native played 47 career games at OSU, tallying 88 ground balls, 17 points and 10 caused turnovers.

- Dylan Watson : Just prior to their game against Las Vegas on Jan. 18, the Seals acquired Watson i n a trade with the Desert Dogs and Watson scored a goal in his first game as a Seal. Watson had a season-high six points (3 goals and 3 assists) in the Seals' Feb. 22 game against Buffalo. A second-year NLL pro, Watson was the Desert Dogs' fifth-leading scorer as a rookie during the 2023-24 season, having tallied 19 goals and 16 assists (35 total points) while appearing in all 18 games. He also showed tenacity, securing 42 loose balls.

Seals Top Returnees

- Seals Team Captain Wes Berg finished the 2023-24 regular season with 108 points, second-most in a season in team history, behind the 109 he scored during the 2022-23 season. His 108 points were sixth-most in the NLL. Berg's 67 assists led the team and were tied for seventh in the NLL, while his 41 goals were second on the team and tied for 12th in the League.

- Goalkeeper Chris Origlieri finished the 2023-24 season with the National Lacrosse League's second-lowest goals against average (9.79) among starting netminders. He played the third-most minutes in the League, a team-record 1,059:57; he recorded the NLL's fifth-highest save percentage among starters (79%), also a team record, and he finished the year ninth in the League with 661 saves on the season. "Rigs'" 13 wins as the Seals' starting goaltender were also a team record.

- Defenseman Kyle Rubisch led the Seals and ranked 7th in the NLL a season ago with a team-record 29 takeaways.

- Trevor Baptiste, the renowned faceoff specialist, finished third in the NLL in faceoff wins last season, his first in San Diego, with a team-record 308. Baptiste's 71% faceoff win percentage ranked third in the League among players with at least 250 faceoffs taken. Baptiste also set a team single-season record for loose balls secured (177), a figure which ranked 3rd in the NLL.

Game Summaries

Game 1 vs. Philadelphia: In a high-scoring affair that featured 33 combined goals, the Seals bounced back from an early 5-1 deficit to knock off the Philadelphia Wings, 18-15, in their 2024-25 National Lacrosse League opener on at Pechanga Arena. It was a fast and furious first quarter that saw the Seals and Wings combine for 12 goals as Philadelphia staked out to an 8-4 lead. San Diego struck first with veteran newcomer Ryan Benesch scoring his first goal as a Seal before the Wings went on a five-goal run. Down 5-1 with 4:34 left in the first quarter, Benesch halted the Philadelphia run with a goal that trickled thru the legs of Wings goaltender Nick Damude. Zach Currier and Ben McIntosh each scored their first goals as Seals just 42 seconds apart during the opening quarter. The second period was all Seals as they outscored the Wings 7-1, including four power play goals, to claim an 11-9 edge at the break. Rob Hellyer scored his first three goals as a Seal, including one on the power play on a beautiful pass from Wes Berg. Midway thru the period, Berg scored his first goal of the season on a pass from Benesch during a power play and 1:44 later, Berg returned the favor, finding an open Benesch for his third of the night, also on the power play, to draw the Seals within one at 9-8. After another Philadelphia penalty, McIntosh tied the game at 9-9 off a nice assist from the Seals top pick in the 2024 NLL Draft, Trent DiCicco. At the 1:38 mark, Berg went behind the back to Hellyer to give the Seals a lead 10-9, their first since they led 1-0 early in the contest and McIntosh netted his third with 50.2 left in the half for the final goal of the opening 30 minutes. The teams combined for seven goals in the third period with San Diego outscoring the Wings 4-3 to stretch their lead to 15-12. Benesch scored twice more, his fourth and fifth of the night, while Adam Noakes and Eli Gobrecht both scored their first of the season for the Seals, with Gobrecht's coming on a runout after a long pass from goalkeeper Chris Origlieri. There was a pivotal moment late in the third period when Rubisch was whistled for a five-minute major penalty for high-sticking, but the Seals put up a wall on defense and held the Wings scoreless while scoring a goal of their own shorthanded 51 seconds into the fourth with Tre Leclaire scoring off a pass from DiCicco. The Seals would go on to play the Wings even in the fourth period with both teams scoring three goals apiece. The Seals' final scores coming from McIntosh, who logged his fourth of the night and Drew Belgrave, who scored into an empty net with 3:13 left in the contest.

Game 2 at Georgia : For the second year in a row, the Seals and Georgia Swarm required extra time to settle matters, but this time it was the Swarm who came out on top as Andrew Kew's goal 2:55 into overtime gave the Swarm a 13-12 win in their season opener at the Gas South Arena in Duluth, Georgia. It was a high-scoring and back and forth affair early that saw the teams combine for 17 goals in the first 30 minutes. The Seals scored a pair in the first period before adding seven in the second to jump out to a 9-8 lead at halftime. Among those seven was a goal by Trent DiCicco, the Seals' top pick in the 2024 NLL Draft, which was his first professional NLL goal. Rob Hellyer accounted for three of the Seals' first half goals while Wes Berg chipped in with a pair. The Seals jumped out to an 11-8 lead 1:29 into the third quarter but Georgia scored the next three and the game was tied 11-11 going into the fourth. The score remained as such until the 9:24 mark of the fourth when Ryan Benesch ended a 19-minute scoring drought for San Diego with his second goal of the night to give the Seals a 12-11 lead. With just over four minutes left in regulation, Seth Oakes scored for the Swarm to tie the game at 12 apiece. That goal was Georgia's first in more than 13 minutes as they too endured a long scoring drought. Neither team would score again in the fourth, setting up the overtime finish. Notable: Wes Berg scored four points against the Swarm to reach the 600-point plateau for his career. Ben McIntosh had 4 loose ball recoveries to reach 600 for his career. Kyle Rubisch had nine loose ball recoveries to up his career total to 1,707 on route to becoming just the eighth player in NLL history with at least 1,700. Zach Currier scooped up 11 loose balls giving him an even 1,300 for his career.

Game 3 vs. Colorado : The Seals continued their dominance over Colorado but had to hold on late for a hard-fought 14-11 win at Pechanga Arena. Wes Berg had a stellar night for the Seals with a team-leading seven points on four goals and three assists. After being tied 3-3 at the end of the first quarter, the Seals outscored the Mammoth 7-2 in the second to jump out to a 10-5 lead at halftime. Berg and Kyle Jackson, who was making his season debut, both netted three first-half goals while Zach Currier scored a pair. The most impressive goal of the first half though was scored by Danny Logan at the end of the first quarter. With time winding down in the quarter, the Mammoth pulled goaltender Dillon Ward to gain a man advantage, but Colorado's shot with seconds remaining in the half missed the net and was rebounded up by Logan, who fired a length of the field shot into an empty Mammoth net sending Pechanga Arena into a frenzy. Logan did it again late in the Seals' three-goal third period, scoring on the run out, beating Ward one-on-one after taking a long pass from goaltender Chris Origlieri. Down five heading into in the fourth, Colorado closed to within two at 13-11 before Eli Gobrecht's goal with 25.8 seconds remaining sealed the win for the Seals. Notable : Origlieri recorded 32 saves against the Mammoth, passing the 1,000 career save mark in the process.

Game 4 vs. Georgia : Despite getting four goals from Ryan Benesch, the Seals fell to the Georga Swarm, 11-8, at Pechanga Arena. It was a low-scoring game that was tied 4-4 at halftime before Georgia outscored the Seals 3-1 in the third quarter to jump out to a 8-5 lead. Early in the fourth, the Seals climbed to within a goal at 8-7 after Ben McIntosh's goal with 9:32 remaining, but Georgia countered with a pair of goals in a 2:45 stretch to jump back ahead 10-7. Benesch scored his fourth goal of the night for the Seals on a power play with 5:12 left in the fourth to make it a two-goal game, which it remained until Georgia added an empty netter with 47 seconds left as they closed out the win.

Game 5 vs. Ottawa : In a tight, low-scoring, defensive affair, the Seals picked up a key 6-5 win over the Ottawa Black Bears at Pechanga Arena and in the process, they become the first team in NLL history to win a game when scoring just six goals. The Seals' defense and goaltender Chris Origlieri were the story of the night as the team held Ottawa scoreless for the final 37:02 of regulation, while Origlieri made 31 saves. It was a 2-2 game after one quarter. The Seals goals were scored by a spinning Ben McIntosh at the top of the crease 1:24 into the contest, and Rob Hellyer who scored on the power play off a nice feed from Wes Berg at the 5:39 mark. The Seals added another pair in the second but were outscored by Ottawa 3-2 in the period and trailed 5-4 at the break. Both Seals goals were scored by players who netted their first of the season. Graydon Bradey scored first, 3:28 into the quarter before Matt Wright put one in 24 seconds later. Wright's was also the first of his career. San Diego came out of the locker room roaring after halftime and the Seals were consistent, scoring another pair in the third. Just 40 seconds into the quarter, Berg took a beautiful pass from Hellyer and scored on a diving shot down the middle to tie the game at 5-5 and just 58 seconds later, Berg did it again with a shot from the top of the crease to put the Seals up 6-5.

Game 6 at Vancouver : A defensive battle for three quarters turned into an offensive shootout in the fourth and the Seals came up on the short end, falling 11-9 to the Vancouver Warriors at the Rogers Center in British Columbia, Canada. After combining for just nine goals in the game's opening three quarters, the teams dropped the gloves and tallied 11 in the fourth and final quarter, but eight of those were scored by the Warriors, including a game-high six by forward Keegan Bal, all in that fourth and final period. A 6-3 game heading into the fourth quarter, Vancouver scored twice in the first 3:57 to climb within a goal at 6-5. Ryan Benesch halted the Warrior run on a run down the middle, taking a nice feed from Cam Holding and beating Warriors' goalie Aden Walsh low on the stick side to put the Seals back on top by two, 7-5. Vancouver came back however and went on a 4-0 run to jump ahead 9-7 with 4:33 left in the game. Holding put an end to the run, coming up with a loose ball near midfield and putting it into the net unassisted to draw the Seals back within one at 9-8. Still down a goal, and a player, after Wes Berg was called for a holding penalty with 2:01 left in fourth, Seals Head Coach Patrick Merrill made a gutsy decision to pull goaltender Chris Origlieri to draw to even strength and Rob Hellyer rewarded Merrill's faith, scoring a goal with 1:27 left to tie the game at 9-9. Still on the power play though, Bal scored his fifth of the night just 19 seconds later to put the Warriors back up, 10-9 and less than a minute after that, Bal dashed the Seals hopes of a comeback, scoring an empty netter with just 14 seconds left for the final goal of the night.

Game 7 at Las Vegas : The Seals fell to the Las Vegas Desert Dogs, 12-10, at the Lee's Family Forum in Henderson, Nevada. The Seals trailed for most of the night, but climbed to within a goal (9-8) after three quarters before being outscored by the Desert Dogs, 3-2, over the final 15 minutes. Ryan Benesch had a team-high three goals for San Diego, including a pair of power play goals, while Rob Hellyer and Kyle Jackson, who was playing in his 100 th career NLL game, both scored twice. And Dylan Watson, who had just been acquired from Las Vegas days before the game, scored his first goal as a Seal in the second.

Game 8 vs Saskatchewan : A 7-0 halftime deficit was too much to overcome as the Seals fell to the Saskatchewan Rush, 12-8, at Pechanga Arena. The Seals fought back valiantly to make it a game in the third period, outscoring the Rush 5-2 to climb back within 9-5. Rookie Trent DiCicco was a bright spot for the Seals as he set up three straight goals in the quarter, including two to Ben McIntosh and another to Rob Hellyer. They, along with Zach Currier, all finished the night with two goals apiece to lead the team. Notable : Ryan Benesch played in his 281st career game, moving past former Seal Brodie Merrill for the 4 th -most games played all-time in NLL history.

Game 9 at Toronto : Seals team captain Wes Berg capped off a four-goal night with a game-winning goal with just 49 seconds left as the Seals ended a three-game losing streak with an 11-10 win over the Toronto Rock at the Paramount Fine Foods Centre in Mississauga, Ontario. For Berg, the game-winner was the 250 th goal of his illustrious career. Fellow forward Rob Hellyer, who was playing in his 150 th career regular-season game, co-starred in the victory as it was his goal with 1:16 left in the fourth that put a halt to a 5-0 Toronto run and tied the game at 10-10, setting up Berg's heroics. The Seals were in command for most of the game, holding leads of 2-1 after one period, 6-3 at halftime and 9-5 after three periods but the Rock caught fire in the fourth. They scored five unanswered goals in the first 7:59 before Seals goaltender Chris Origlieri settled down and didn't give up a goal the rest of the night as part of a 39-save effort. Notable : Berg's four goals were the most by either side, while Hellyer and Dylan Watson both scored twice. Three was the magic number in the assist category as Hellyer, Ryan Benesch, Eli Gobrecht, Ben McIntosh and Ty Thompson all tallied three on the night. Defensively, Zach Currier scooped up a game-high 13 loose balls, while Jesse Gamble, Matthew Wright and Gobrecht each forced a pair of turnovers among the 11 takeaways San Diego's defense recorded on the night.

Game 10 at Buffalo : Wes Berg's fifth goal of the night, 5:02 into overtime, sent shockwaves through Buffalo's KeyBank Center as the Seals ended Buffalo's 16-game winning streak with a 14-13 overtime victory. And Berg's heroics wouldn't have been possible were it not for Zach Currier's goal with six seconds left in the fourth quarter that tied the game at 13-13 and sent it into the extra session. For the second straight week, Seals goaltender Chris Origlieri came up clutch when the team needed him most. After surrendering a goal that gave Buffalo a 13-11 lead with 6:54 left in regulation, "Rigsy" didn't allow another over the next 11:56 as part of a 39-save effort. Berg's game winner against the Bandits capped a game-leading and season-high five goal night for the Seals captain. Currier backed up Berg's performance with a season-best three goals, while Rob Hellyer, Dylan Watson and Ben McIntosh each scored two goals apiece. Currier also paced a stout defensive performance for the Seals as he led the way with a season-best 14 loose balls secured against the Bandits, while he and Hellyer both had a team-high four of the Seals 20 caused turnovers.

Game 11 vs. Buffalo : The Seals and Bandits picked up right where they left off a week prior and it was another high-scoring affair with the Bandits coming out on top 13-12 at Pechanga Arena. The game was tight throughout as it featured 10 ties and six lead changes and Kyle Buchanan's goal with 4:25 left proved to be the game-winner for Buffalo. The Seals got a game-high four goals from Tre Leclaire, his fourth of which tied the game 12-12 with 4:49 left, while Buchanan paced Buffalo with three. Dylan Watson had a season-high six points on three goals and three assists for the Seals, while Wes Berg scored twice dished out four assists.

Game 12 vs. Vancouver : Wes Berg's goal with 1:20 left in the fourth quarter ended a 17:23 scoreless drought and propelled the Seals to a 13-11 win over the Vancouver Warriors at Pechanga Arena. The goal was Berg's game-leading fourth of the night. It was a 4-3 game after one quarter. Berg scored the first goal of the night just 25 seconds in before adding a power play goal midway through the quarter. Ryan Benesch scored the Seals' other first-quarter goal. The Seals outscored the Warriors 5-3 in the second to take an 8-7 lead at halftime. Five different Seals scored in the quarter. Zach Currier opened the scoring with a nifty backhanded goal just 38 seconds in. Forty-six seconds later, Dylan Watson rebounded his own miss and scored to give the Seals a 5-4 lead. Vancouver scored the game's next three goals over a 2:16 stretch before the Seals countered with a three-goal run of their own with goals from Ben McIntosh, Benesch and Berg's third of the night. And while forward Rob Hellyer didn't score a goal, he assisted on five of the Seals' eight first-half goals. The third quarter was all Seals as they outscored Vancouver 3-0 to surge ahead 11-7. Tre Leclaire was at the right place at the right time, scoring the first on a scoop-and-score, while Hellyer and Benesch both scored power play goals. Benesch's was his third of the night for the hat trick. While the third quarter was all Seals, the fourth quarter was all Warriors, at least in the early going. Vancouver scored 1:04 into the fourth quarter, ending a 24:33 scoreless stretch and proceeded to score 3 more unanswered over the next 4:04 to tie the contest 11-11. Goaltender Chris Origlieri settled back down and held Vancouver scoreless for the final 9:52, setting the stage for Berg's game-winner. Hellyer officially put it away with a driving goal with 37.5 left for the final score in the 13-11 win.

Game 13 vs. Las Vegas : It was a record-setting afternoon at Pechanga Arena that saw the Seals score a franchise-record 20 goals while cruising to a 20-11 win over the Desert Dogs. The Seals did it behind a pair of six-goal efforts from team captain and season goal-scoring leader Wes Berg and fellow forward Rob Hellyer. It marked the first time since 2009 that a pair of teammates each scored six goals in a National Lacrosse League game. For Hellyer, the six goals were one shy of his career high while for Berg, his six tied his career high. The Seals came roaring out of the gates, staking out to an early 4-0 lead just 3:53 into the contest. Ben McIntosh cracked the lid with a goal just 48 seconds in and Hellyer followed suit with another just 1:51 later. Seals defenseman Cam Holding joined the party 45 seconds after that, scooping up a loose ball and taking it the length-of-the-field and beating Desert Dogs goaltender Justin Geddie to give the seals a 3-0 lead. Hellyer scored the next three for the home side. Berg assisted on the last two, including a crafty backhanded pass to Hellyer on the power-play with 3:59 left in the first. Jake Govett capped the first quarter scoring for the Seals on a ball that trickled into the net off a nice feed from Zach Currier. Hellyer and Berg picked up right where they left off just 3:25 into the second as they combined for Hellyer's fifth goal of the game to put the Seals up 8-1. After a Las Vegas goal, Berg and rookie Trent DiCicco scored their first of the afternoon 13 seconds apart to put San Diego ahead 10-2. Just 1:59 later it was more Hellyer as the Seals forward scored his sixth of the afternoon for the "Sock Trick" that put the Seals on top 11-3. Hellyer's sixth goal was also the 300 th regular-season goal of his career. With 4:47 left in the second, Currier did just as Holding did earlier in the game, securing a loose ball and taking it the length of the field for a breakaway goal and a 12-3 lead. The Desert Dogs would score twice more, while Berg's second of the quarter, a quick-hitter off a pass from Ryan Benesch, put the Seals up 13-5 at the break. The third quarter got off to a rousing start with fists flying as Currier mixed it up with Las Vegas' Casey Jackson and DiCicco traded hands with Jackson Webster as part of a quarter that featured a combined 12 penalties & 38 penalty minutes. It also featured more scoring with San Diego outscoring Las Vegas 5-2 to stake ahead 18-7. Berg ignited the Seals with his third of the day while McIntosh scored his second with assists to Berg & Hellyer. Govett scored his second and third 2:38 seconds apart, the first off a rebound and the second off a behind-the-net pass from Hellyer. And Berg capped the scoring with a highlight-reel "around the world" shot set up by Hellyer to put the Seals up 18-7. The scoring pace slowed down in the fourth, but Berg tied and set the single-game team marks with goals at 12:22 and 6:14. The second came on the power play and was his sixth of the afternoon. The Seals' previous team record for goals in a game was 19, set against Rochester on March 7, 2020.

Game 14 at Calgary : Zach Currier had a memorable homecoming, leading the Seals to a 16-12 win over Calgary at the Scotiabank Saddledome. He scored a late third-quarter goal and two more in the fourth that turned an 11-10 game into a 14-11 Seals advantage with just 5:15 left in the contest. Wes Berg continued his hot streak, scoring a game-high five goals for the Seals, while Ben McIntosh scored three times to go along with seven assists. Rob Hellyer, the Seals' season-leader in assists had another big night in that category as he assisted on nine of the Seals' 16 goals. The teams combined for nine first-quarter goals, five for the Seals and four for the Roughnecks. Berg, the Seals' season goal-scoring leader, scored twice while McIntosh, Tre Leclaire and Jake Govett also found the back of the Calgary net. While the Seals outscored the Roughnecks by a goal in the first quarter, Calgary returned the favor in the second, outscoring the visitors 3-2 to send the teams into the locker room at halftime tied 7-7. During the quarter, Ryan Benesch scored to put the Seals up 6-4 before Calgary scored three unanswered to take a 7-6 lead, but Berg tied things up on a power play goal with 4:55 left in the second. Both teams' offenses came back to life in the third as they again combined for nine goals with the Seals again outscoring Calgary 5-4. During the opening 5:01 of the third quarter, Calgary went on a 3-1 run to jump ahead, 10-8. Two of the Roughnecks' three scores came on the power play. The Seals lone goal during the stretch came off the stick of McIntosh. The Seals responded with a run of their own, scoring four unanswered during a 4:28 stretch to re-take the lead, 12-10. Berg scored twice more, McIntosh scored another and Currier scored his first of the night. Calgary got a late goal from Jack Follows and the teams went to the final quarter with San Diego ahead 12-11. The fourth quarter was all Seals as they outscored the Roughnecks 4-1 to close out the win. Currier had the two aforementioned goals while Leclaire and Trent DiCicco also scored for the Seals.

San Diego Seals 2024-25 Regular-Season Schedule & Results (8-6)

Date Opponent Arena Theme Start Time TV / Final Score

Sunday, Dec. 1 PHILADELPHIA WINGS Pechanga Arena Opening Night 3:00 p.m. W, 18-15

Saturday, Dec. 7 at Georgia Swarm Gas South Arena 5:00 p.m. L, 12-13 (OT)

Friday, Dec. 13 COLORADO MAMMOTH Pechanga Arena Emo Night 7:30 p.m. W, 14-11

Saturday, Dec. 21 GEORGIA SWARM Pechanga Arena Heroes Night 7:00 p.m. L, 8-11

Saturday, Jan. 4 OTTAWA BLACK BEARS Pechanga Arena Country Night 7:00 p.m. W, 6-5

Friday, Jan. 10 at Vancouver Warriors Rogers Arena 7:00 p.m. L, 9-11

Saturday, Jan. 18 at Las Vegas Desert Dogs Lee's Family Forum 7:00 p.m. L, 10-12

Saturday, Feb. 1 SASKATCHEWAN RUSH Pechanga Arena Mexican Heritage Night 7:00 p.m. L, 8-12

Saturday, Feb. 8 at Toronto Rock Paramount Fine Foods Centre 4:00 p.m. W, 11-10

Saturday, Feb. 15 at Buffalo Bandits KeyBank Center 4:30 p.m. W, 14-13 (OT)

Saturday, Feb. 22 BUFFALO BANDITS Pechanga Arena Margaritaville Night 7:00 p.m. L, 12-13

Friday, March 7 VANCOUVER WARRIORS Pechanga Arena Stick Up for a Cure 7:30 p.m. W, 13-11

Sunday, March 16 LAS VEGAS DESERT DOGS Pechanga Arena Native American Heritage Day 1:30 p.m. W, 20-11

Saturday, March 22 at Calgary Roughnecks Scotiabank Saddledome 6:00 p.m. W, 16-12

Saturday, March 29 at Rochester Knighthawks Blue Cross Arena 4:00 p.m. KUSI & ESPN+

Saturday, April 5 at Halifax Thunderbirds Scotiabank Centre 3:00 p.m. KUSI & ESPN+

Saturday, April 12 at Albany Firewolves MVP Arena 4:00 p.m. KUSI & ESPN+

Friday, April 18 ALBANY FIREWOLVES Pechanga Arena Fan Appreciation Night 7:30 p.m. KUSI & ESPN+

