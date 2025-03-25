Masked Legacy: Christian Del Bianco Pays Tribute to Kirk McLean

March 25, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Vancouver Warriors News Release







Standing in his crease at Rogers Arena, Vancouver Warriors goaltender Christian Del Bianco bears a striking resemblance to a legendary netminder who patrolled the ice for 11 seasons with the Vancouver Canucks.

The size and the stance - there's a bit of Kirk McLean in his presence.

Yet, the most obvious nod to the former Canucks goaltender is the mask.

Paying homage to sports icons through art is one thing, but getting to share that tribute with them is another level. Before a recent Warriors practice, Del Bianco met McLean on the turf at Rogers Arena to show off his latest mask - a design inspired by McLean's iconic flying V mask.

"When you think Vancouver goalies, that's the helmet you think of," Del Bianco said. "The mask with the flying V is what everyone pictures because Kirk used it for so many years."

The custom artwork was brought to life by goalie mask artist Dave Fried, who has designed Del Bianco's masks for years. Fried took the essence of McLean's design and gave it a fresh twist, swapping in the Warriors' logo where the Canucks' skate logo once sat, while keeping the bold V pattern front and center.

Del Bianco also has his number on the chin piece and his last name is on the back, with a handprint and the words 'Every Child Matters' showing respect for the game's deep Indigenous roots.

McLean had already heard about the mask on social media but admitted seeing it in person brought back memories of his own days between the pipes.

"It's humbling and it's cool at the end of the day," McLean said. "If somebody wants to pay homage to you it's a very nice thing to have happen."

Then, with perfect comedic timing, McLean added, "Just don't lose any games in it."

Both of them cracked up and Del Bianco loved it, never backing down from any challenge, no matter how playful.

The two goaltenders took a deep dive into the evolution of goalie mask artistry. They talked about mask designer Greg Harrison pioneering the art form, and different goaltenders that leaned into the trend like Gary Bromley's 'Bones' goalie mask, Ken Dryden's classic red, white and blue look, and Ernie Wakely's bold styles.

McLean reminisced about his own masks, all detailed by Harrison. He recalled the flying V logo with the original yellow background that transitioned to the white background with the jersey change, and eventually incorporating the skate logo.

"In the early years, it was basically just the flying V and then we added the small skate, and then Greg made different versions of the skate. Other than my very first mask, my back piece always had my tartan on the back," McLean said as he was looking at Del Bianco's mask. "I was never one into the big designs."

One thing that's changed is the number of masks goalies cycle through. Del Bianco and McLean laughed about how frequently NHL goaltenders get new masks nowadays compared to 20 or 30 years ago.

McLean recalled how his masks were molded to his face - a long process involving plaster of paris and a breathing straw while the mold set. Once Harrison had the solid bust of McLean's face, he could use it to make future masks.

Style points are worth a lot, especially nowadays, and vintage is in as well as showing respect for some of the best to do it before them. Del Bianco's mask bridges eras, honours a Canucks' legend, and brings a touch of history to the crease.

"The V is great," McLean said. "Whether they bring this back at some point, I don't know, but I think it would be cool," McLean said.

As Del Bianco continues to make his mark in the lacrosse world, his mask is a reflection of Vancouver's goaltending legacy. It connects the city's past and present, blending hockey and lacrosse while paying tribute to one of its most recognizable netminders.

• Discuss this story on the National Lacrosse League message board...





National Lacrosse League Stories from March 25, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.