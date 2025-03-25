Player Transactions

National Lacrosse League (NLL) News Release







The Ottawa Black Bears have placed Matt Marinier on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The Ottawa Black Bears have placed Practice Player Dustyn Birkhof on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player Tag)

