Knighthawks to Televise Two Upcoming Home Games

January 9, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Rochester Knighthawks News Release







(Rochester, NY) - The Rochester Knighthawks, in conjunction with the Sinclair Broadcast Group, announced today that the team will televise two home games locally on CW Rochester again this season.

The two-game schedule begins with a tape-delayed telecast of Rochester's matchup on Saturday, Jan. 11 against the Halifax Thunderbirds at 7 p.m. at Segar & Sciortino Field at The Blue Cross Arena. The contest will be available to local viewers the following day at 4 p.m.

The Knighthawks will also carry the live broadcast of their 2024-25 regular-season finale against the Toronto Rock on Saturday, April 19 at 6 p.m.

Both games will be available to Spectrum cable subscribers on channel 16, DirecTV customers on channel 14 and over the air on channel 13.2.

"We're excited to offer select Knighthawks games as part of our local sports programming again this season and showcase the top talent the National Lacrosse League has to offer," said 13 WHAM Sports Director Mike Catalana.

The televised home games will be simulcast with the Knighthawks radio broadcasts on Big 107.3 FM as play-by-play broadcaster and 2019-20 Tom Borrelli Award winner Craig Rybczynski, the longest-tenured NLL broadcaster who's currently in his remarkable 23rd season behind the microphone, will be joined in the broadcast booth by longtime color analyst Brendan McDaniels and sideline reporter Griffin Della Penna.

The complete 2024-25 broadcast schedule is as follows, subject to change:

Date Time Opponent

Saturday, Jan. 11 7:00 p.m. Halifax Thunderbirds

Saturday, April 19 6:00 p.m. Toronto Rock

Rochester returns home on Saturday, Jan. 11 when they host the Halifax Thunderbirds at Segar & Sciortino Field at The Blue Cross Arena. All Knighthawks single-game tickets can be purchased at The Blue Cross Arena Box Office, online at www.rochesterknighthawks.com or by phone by calling 585-454-5335. Season Tickets for the Knighthawks for the 2024-25 season are on sale now and start as low as $19 per seat per game depending on seating location. More information on Knighthawks season tickets can be found at www.rochesterknighthawks.com/memberships.

