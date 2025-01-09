Week 7: NLL Top Things to Know

Week 7 offers a full slate of NLL action, with three games on Friday night and four on Saturday. Check out the top storylines heading into the weekend below.

One Unbeaten Remains - The Knighthawks snapped a four-game losing streak in Week 6, defeating the previously undefeated Swarm 16-9 behind nine points from Ryan Lanchbury (3G, 6A). The loss was Georgia's first of the season, dropping the team to 4-1 and leaving the reigning champion Bandits in sole possession of first place. Looking to bounce back, the Swarm host the Black Bears Friday at 7:30 pm ET.

NLL Friday Night on TSN - The Bandits look to improve to 4-0 when they host the winless Toronto Rock on Friday at 7:30 pm ET on TSN in the first of 11 straight weeks of TSN Friday night matchups. Through three games, Buffalo has outscored opponents by 26 goals and has showed no signs of slowing down.

Elite Defenses Face Off in Vancouver - Friday's matchup between the San Diego Seals and Vancouver Warriors pits two of the top four teams in the latest NLL Power Rankings against one another. Both teams have been strong defensively this season, with the Seals coming off a 6-5 victory over the Black Bears in Week 5 in which they established a new league record with 37:02 of shutout game time. On the flip side, both sides will be looking for more offensive production.

NLL Saturday Showcase - After bye weeks for both teams, the Wings host the Roughnecks on Saturday at 1 pm ET. Philly's high-scoring offense is powered by Joe Resetarits (34 PTS) and Mitch Jones (32 PTS), who rank tied for first and third respectively in points this season. They'll look to lead the Wings to a fourth straight victory.

Desert Dogs Look to Build on First Win - The Desert Dogs upset the FireWolves to earn their first win of the season in Week 6. On Saturday at 8 pm ET, they'll look to build upon that momentum when they hit the road to take on a Rush team that's dropped just one game all season, a one-goal loss to the Wings.

What We Learned: Week 6 - Missed any of the NLL action over the holidays? Check out Rob Lucchesi's full recap here. Plus, watch highlights, full-game replays, and more for free at NLL+. As always, fans can enjoy all the action with NLL+, ESPN+ (U.S.), and TSN+ (Canada).

