Player Transactions

January 9, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL) News Release







The Halifax Thunderbirds have placed Cody Jamieson on the Active Roster from the Hold Out List.

The Halifax Thunderbirds have placed Practice Player Austin Blumbergs on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster.

The Ottawa Black Bears have placed Callum Jones on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The Ottawa Black Bears have placed Practice Player Dustyn Birkhof on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player Tag)

