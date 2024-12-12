Georgia Swarm Return to Gas South Arena for Fan Appreciation Night

Duluth, GA - The Georgia Swarm are back in action this Saturday, as the National Lacrosse League's Saturday night showcase game, on December 14, at 7:30 PM on Harrah's Cherokee Casino Field at Gas South Arena. Following a thrilling season-opening victory, the Swarm (1-0) will take on the Toronto Rock (0-2) on Fan Appreciation Night.

The Swarm opened their season with a dramatic 13-12 overtime win against the San Diego Seals in front of a roaring home crowd. The game was an intense back-and-forth battle, with the teams combining for 17 goals in the first half. The Swarm trailed 11-8 in the third quarter before rallying to tie the game 11-11 going into the final frame. Key moments included a clutch game-tying goal by Seth Oakes late in the fourth quarter and Andrew Kew's long-range strike 2:55 into overtime to seal the victory. Lyle Thompson led the Swarm's offense with six points (four goals, two assists), showcasing his exceptional talent and leadership on the field. While goaltender, Brett Dobson, stood tall between the pipes with 41 saves and only allowed one goal over the last 30 minutes of game time.

The Toronto Rock are looking to bounce back after a challenging start to their season, including a 15-4 loss to the Albany FireWolves last week. Known for their strong defensive strategies and transition play, the Rock will aim to stifle the Swarm's high-powered offense.

This Saturday's game is dedicated to the fans who make every moment memorable. Attendees will enjoy special giveaways, magnets, and bam sticks. The evening will also feature post-game autographs from the entire team. Fans are encouraged to stick around after the game to receive a team poster and meet and greet the team on the turf.

Key Players to Watch:

For the Swarm, Lyle Thompson continues to be a standout performer, supported by Andrew Kew's clutch scoring ability and Brett Dobson's steady presence in goal. The returning core, combined with talented newcomers like Joey Cupido and new offense player Kaleb Benedict.

Tickets and Broadcast Information:

Tickets for Saturday's game are available now and can be purchased through the Georgia Swarm's official website. https://www.georgiaswarm.com/tickets/singlegametickets/

Fans unable to attend can catch all the action live locally on PeachTree Sports Network (PSN), ESPN+, and NLL+.

