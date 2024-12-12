NLL Top Things to Know: Week 3

Highlighted by the NLL Friday Night on TSN matchup between the Buffalo Bandits and Ottawa Black Bears at 7 pm ET, the seven-game Week 3 slate features plenty of big names and marquee matchups. Check out the top things to know.

Unbeatens Square Off in Ottawa - After a season-opening win over the Rock in Week 1, the Black Bears will host the Bandits on Friday at 7 pm ET at Canadian Tire Centre. The NLL Friday Night on TSN matchup will feature Byrne, Smith, and Jeff Teat, the top three forwards in our NLL Top 25 Rankings.

Bandits Hit the Ground Running - The two-time defending champion Bandits lived up to the preseason hype last week with a 15-7 win vs Rochester behind a three-goal, eight-assist performance from Dhane Smith. Reigning MVP Josh Byrne (2g, 3a) also chipped in, as Buffalo impressed in its season opener.

Dickson's Goal Cracks SportsCenter Top 10 - Curtis Dickson's one-handed-behind-the-back goal checked in at #8 on SportsCenter's Top 10 Plays earlier this week. Dickson (5g, 4a vs Halifax) and the Roughnecks will be back in action this week with a difficult road test against Albany on Sat. at 7 pm ET.

Knighthawks Look to Rebound - The Knighthawks suffered a 15-7 home defeat to the defending champions in Week 2. After quiet nights from Ryan Smith and Connor Fields, who combined for two goals and an assist, the team will look to get back on track against the Warriors (0-1) on Friday at 10 pm ET.

Mammoth Top Standings - Strong performances from Connor Kelly (2g. 6a) and Ryan Lee (3g, 4a) helped Colorado to a 15-9 victory over the Desert Dogs in Week 2. Sitting alone atop the table, the Mammoth will look to improve to 3-0 when they travel to San Diego to take on the Seals on Friday at 10:30 pm ET.

NLL Saturday Showcase - Despite a near-capacity crowd at Lee's Family Forum, the Desert Dogs dropped their home opener to the Mammoth 15-9 in Week 2. Looking to turn things around, they take on Philly Saturday at 6 pm ET in a matchup that pits the 2023 second overall pick Adam Poitras against the 2024 first overall selection Brennan O'Neill of the Wings.

A Full Saturday Slate - With four games on Saturday - Las Vegas at Philadelphia (6 pm ET), Calgary at Albany (7 pm ET), Toronto at Georgia (7:30 pm ET), and Halifax at Saskatchewan (8 pm ET) - fans can enjoy all the action with ESPN+ (U.S.), TSN+ (Canada) and NLL+ (territory restrictions apply).

