Warriors to Battle Knighthawks in Home Opener, a Matchup at Rogers Arena 20 Years in the Making

December 12, 2024 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Vancouver Warriors News Release







More than 10,000 fans are expected to pack Rogers Arena for Friday's game against the Rochester Knighthawks, potentially setting a new attendance record for a home opener. The highly anticipated game will also mark the first time the Knighthawks have visited Rogers Arena in 20 years. With the Warriors looking to pick up their first win in front of home fans, it will be a matchup you won't want to miss.

The Warriors (0-1) are coming off a bye-week, following a loss to the Colorado Mammoth in their season opener. In the 11-7 defeat, the Warriors started strong with a five-point lead, but the Mammoth flipped the script in the second half, outscoring the Warriors 10-1.

Several Warriors achieved multi-point nights against the Mammoth, including Owen Grant (3G, 0A), Adam Charalambides (1G, 1A), Keegan Bal (2G, 1A) and Kevin Crowley (0G, 2A). Marcus Klarich also found the net, along with Brayden Laity who offered an assist.

In the faceoff circle, Vancouver had the advantage with Alec Stathakis winning 15 of 23 attempts. Vancouver also outworked Colorado on loose balls, collecting 75 compared to the Mammoth's 68. Aden Walsh was between the pipes against the Mammoth, turning aside 32 of 42 shots he faced, for a save percentage of 0.762.

The Warriors found learning opportunities in their loss to the Mammoth and are focused on strengthening their tough, defense-first identity. At the same time, General Manager and Head Coach Curt Malawsky emphasized areas for improvement, including pinpointing what drives their offensive success and maintaining consistency, regardless of the score.

The Knighthawks (1-1) are coming off a loss to the Buffalo Bandits. Holding their ground through the first three quarters, the Knighthawks were overrun in the fourth, surrendering eight goals and falling 15-7.

Ryan Lanchbury notched the most points for his team (2G, 2A), followed by Turner Evans (1G, 2A) and Thomas McConvey (1G, 2A). Riley Hutchcraft finished the game with a .780 save percentage, recording 46 saves and allowing 13 goals. Hutchcraft is expected to be in net for the Knighthawks on Friday night.

Two Knighthawks hail from B.C, including Port Coquitlam's Ryland Rees, who managed a goal against Buffalo last week. Rees was selected 2nd overall in the 2019 NLL Draft.

Another slice of B.C. talent can be found in Taylor Jensen of New Westminster. The 26-year-old defenceman was recruited to the Knighthawks by their General Manager, who saw him play field lacrosse with his university team, the RIT Tigers. Jensen will look to grab his first point of the season against the Warriors on Friday.

Despite the lack of games between the two teams, Warriors' captain Brett Mydske has a long-standing history with the Knighthawks. In 19 games, Mydske has a record of 13-6 against Rochester including his time with the Edmonton Rush and Saskatchewan Rush.

Mydske and Rochester forward Curtis Knight played 115 games as teammates in both Edmonton and Saskatchewan, posting a combined record of 80 wins to 35 losses. Ryan Dilks and Jeff Cornwall also played over 90 games with Knight.

The whistle blows at 7 p.m. PST. For season tickets, group tickets, premium options, and all ticketing options, please go to vancouverwarriors.com.

• Discuss this story on the National Lacrosse League message board...





National Lacrosse League Stories from December 12, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.