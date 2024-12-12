Seals Return Home to Host Mammoth

December 12, 2024 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

San Diego Seals News Release







The San Diego Seals (1-1) will return to Pechanga Arena this Friday night (Dec. 13) to host their longtime rivals, the 2-0 Colorado Mammoth, at 7:30 p.m. PT.

The Seals won their opener over Philadelphia (18-15) before falling to Georgia (13-12 in overtime) on the road this past Saturday night. Colorado finished last season at the bottom of the NLL standings (5-13) but they're off to a strong start this season with victories over Vancouver (11-7) and Las Vegas (15-9).

Ticket Information: Tickets to Friday night's game against Colorado are available here.https://www.axs.com/events/679847/san-diego-seals-vs-colorado-mammoth-tickets?skin=seals

Broadcast Information: For those not able to make it to Pechanga Arena in person, Friday night's game will be broadcast locally in San Diego on KUSI-TV and available to a global streaming audience on ESPN+.

Seals-Mammoth Head-to-Head: The Seals and Mammoth are bitter rivals who have established quite a rivalry the last couple seasons. All-time, the Seals are 10-3 against Colorado in the regular season and a perfect 4-0 at Pechanga Arena.

A Look Back at Last Season's Meeting: The Seals picked up their fourth straight win, handing the Mammoth a 16-7 defeat in San Diego. Colorado got off to a fast start, jumping out to a 3-0 lead 10 minutes into the contest before the Seals responded with three unanswered goals in the final 2:33 of the opening quarter. The teams traded goals early in the second with Colorado taking a 5-4 lead 3:07 into the period before the Seals went on a tear, scoring the game's next 11 goals to turn a 5-4 deficit into a 15-5 advantage.

Head Coach Patrick Merrill: Patrick Merrill heads into Friday night's game with a regular-season won-loss ledger of 54-32 (.628) since joining the Seals in 2018. He has guided the Seals to the playoffs in each of the four full seasons he's been at the helm.

Follow the Seals on Social Media: For the latest info on the Seals, visit https://www.sealslax.com/and follow the team on social media at @SealsLax on Twitter, Instagram, TikTok and Facebook.

Stat Leaders

- Ryan Benesch ranks second in the League in goals scored (7) while Rob Hellyer is tied for third (6). Combined with six assists, Benesch ranks third in total points (13) while Hellyer is tied for fourth (12).

- Benesch has played in the fifth-most NLL games of all time (275).

- Zach Currier is third in the NLL with 23 loose balls secured.

- Zack Deaken is tied for third with 3 forced turnovers.

Milestones on the Horizon

- Trevor Baptiste (1,529 career faceoff wins) needs 48 more to pass Bob Snider (1,576) for 9thall-time.

- Ryan Benesch (751 career assists) needs 28 more to pass John Grant Jr. (778) for 7th all-time.

- Benesch (1,350 career loose ball recoveries) needs 50 more to reach 1,400 for his career.

- Wes Berg (365 career assists) needs 35 to reach 400 for his career.

- Berg (587 career loose ball recoveries) needs 13 more to reach 600 for his career.

- Zach Currier (1,179 career loose ball recoveries) needs 21 more to reach 1,200 for his career.

- Jesse Gamble (97 career points) needs 3 more to reach 100 for his career.

- Rob Hellyer (279 career goals) needs 21 more to reach 300 for his career

- Hellyer (782 career points) needs 18 to reach 800 for his career.

- Cam Holding (1,143 career loose ball recoveries) needs 57 to reach 1,200 for his career.

- Kyle Jackson (95 career games played) is five games shy of reaching 100 for his career.

- Jackson (172 career assists) needs 28 more to reach 200 for his career.

- Ben McIntosh (279 career assists) needs 21 to reach 300 for his career.

- McIntosh (596 career points) needs 4 to reach 600 for his career.

- Chris Origlieri (994 career saves) needs just 6 more to reach 1,000 for his career.

- Kyle Rubisch (96 career points) needs 4 to reach 100 for his NLL career.

• Discuss this story on the National Lacrosse League message board...





National Lacrosse League Stories from December 12, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.