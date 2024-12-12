Colorado Set to Renew Rivalry Friday Night against San Diego Seals

Two up, two down as the only 2-0 team in the National Lacrosse League took care of business once again last weekend. Picking up a HUGE 15-9 victory over the Las Vegas Desert Dogs as the team played inside Lee's Family Forum for the first time, Colorado earned its first-ever win in greater Las Vegas as the team showed up for all 60 minutes in the Week 2 win.

Which is a welcomed sight for a team which went 1-8 on the road last year. With All-Pro goaltender Dillon Ward seemingly returning to form, the veteran led Colorado to its second win of the season courtesy of another amazing night in net. Stopping 47-of-56 shots on the night, you could tell he was feeling himself while feeling confident about his surrounding defensive unit. Not an easy task to accomplish with the likes of Jack Hannah and Jonathan Donville lurking in last weekend's opposing sets.

Ward, however, held the combination of youthful up-and-comers to just four combined goals, with Hannah netting all four of them. Two of them were SportsCenter Top 10-worthy bids, so we'll give that battle win to Wardo as well.

Offensively, it was Connor Kelly and Ryan Lee who paced scoring efforts for the Mammoth with seven points each, while Eli McLaughlin, Zed Williams, Connor Robinson and Will Malcom each netted four or more points in a contest where everybody was having some fun.

Producing seven points (3g, 4a) as one of three men to net hat tricks in the win (joined by Eli McLaughlin and Zed Williams), it was nice to see Ryan Lee take another step in ramping up his return to the turf with a flashy game. It's truly crazy how good and open guys can look when he's on the floor. The squad might not get seven-point games from the team's quarterback every game but his leadership and ability to move and distribute the ball will be on display each and every shift. The best part about his effort is that he was using his legs as much as he was utilizing his brain and stick this time around, a good sign for his continued recovery.

Of course, seeing Connor Kelly leading BOTH the team and league overall with 14 points (6g, 8a) is quite the sight in its own right. Recording two goals and a team-high five helpers during the team's 15-9 win against Las Vegas, he's also tied with Zed Williams and a few others around the NLL with the third-most goals scored on the season. Specifically for the Mammoth, he continues to look like the third option teams are looking to take away on the right side alone, with Lee and Williams often showing up higher on the scouting list. That may change here heading into San Diego, but it's good to know the likes of Will Malcom, Connor Robinson, Eli McLaughlin and Thomas Vela are more than capable of holding down primary efforts if needed.

Joining the fellow-undefeated likes of the Buffalo Bandits, Calgary Roughnecks, Georgia Swarm, Saskatchewan Rush and Ottawa Black Bears, Colorado remains one of just six teams yet to endure an early-season loss. So, it appears a similar wave of parity which washed over the league last year is very much back and ready to mix some things up in 2025.

Which is rather evident given the Mammoth, who finished the 2023-24 campaign No. 15 overall, currently sit atop the league's standings while one of last year's big dawgs in the Toronto Rock currently occupy the No. 14 spot courtesy of their injury-ridden, 0-2 start. Colorado has dealt with plenty of injuries in season's past, so we've 100% been there and done that. Unfortunately for the burgundy and black contingent, they're back in muddy health waters once more here early in the season, with several question marks surrounding a few of the team's typical starters.

Looking to improve their early-season stretch to a perfect 3-0 run for the first time in a while, Colorado draws another Friday night showcase in Week 3, this time squaring off with a familiar foe in the San Diego Seals. Just 1-1 on the season, San Diego originally secured an 18-15 win over the Philadelphia Wings in Week 1 before dropping a dramatic overtime thriller last weekend to the Georgia Swarm. The purple and yellow unit is once again amongst the early-season favorites to win it all this year. But the west coast squad will need to figure out how its transformed personnel grouping gets it done this time around. Having seen San Diego rip off several productive regular season efforts throughout the past few years means they'll definitely be bringing their all on Friday night. Especially on home turf inside Pechanga Arena.

Of course, the Seals' biggest problem in years past has been finishing the run when the playoffs dawn. Regular season juggernauts is a good reputation to have. But it doesn't mean as much if you can't finish the job. Colorado, on the other hand, brought matching 9-9 records into its pair of consecutive NLL Finals appearances. Sometimes it takes some adversity to truly unlock championship culture. And for as established of reputations both squads have assumed over the past five years or so, the tables have turned once more, with Colorado bringing its league-leading accolades into the Seals' den. San Diego may be 1-1 on the year, but they're 1-0 at home.

Fueled by a veteran trio of newcomers in Ryan Benesch, Rob Hellyer and Ben McIntosh, the Seals have produced a whopping 30 goals in two contests, officially averaging 15 goals for per-game. Not far behind, Colorado has managed 26 goals in its first two contests, now averaging 13 markers per contest ahead of the approaching Week 3 duel. The bigger difference revolves around the team's respective defensive ends, as Colorado has given up just 16 goals in two contests (with Ward averaging just 8 goals against per game) while San Diego has afforded opponents 28 goals (with netminder Chris Origlieri allowing 14 goals per game).

Coming in with similar team-total penalty minutes (with Colorado sitting at 18 to San Diego's 23), both teams are known to be physical. Anytime these two teams meet each other, the penalty minutes typically appear all over the scoresheet, something we can expect once more this weekend knowing some gloves were dropped during the squads' preseason skirmish.

The biggest outlier between the former westerly rivals involves power-play conversions. Colorado hasn't been afforded nearly as many opportunities quite yet but remain five goals behind San Diego, with the Seals out-producing Colorado on the man-up, 7-2. As long as Colorado can stay disciplined and limit extra-man opportunities, the team should be able to contain a squad which lost the services of two league legends in Curtis Dickson and Dane Dobbie. Of course, Colorado will get their chance to compete against the veterans here in a few weeks but will welcome a challenge from San Diego's new-look offense.

Veteran forward Ryan Benesch brings a team-high seven goals amongst his squad-best 13 points (7g, 6a) into Week 3's meet-up. While some would wonder if the longtime NLL talent would hang em' up this offseason, he's quickly reminded the lacrosse world he's got plenty to give as both a mentor and on-field contributor. If teams hadn't been factoring the shifty scorer into their plans before, they certainly will be moving forward. He's still lethal from long range and can finish the odd-angled shot like the best of them, so Colorado will look to keep him out of Ward's way as much as possible. That said, it's Wes Berg who likely appears atop the Mammoths' list of concerns, as the ever-athletic nice guy just lacrosses better than the rest. In all facets of the game. The way Colorado has a one-of-a-kind talent in Zed Williams, Berg is San Diego's version, up to nine points (3g, 6a) on the season. He's been a thorn in the side of Mammoth fans for several seasons now. Fresh off a four-point (2g, 2a) outing against Georgia last weekend, he's got as good a chance as anyone to find the scoresheet Friday.

That's no disrespect to either forwards Rob Hellyer (6g, 6a) or Ben McIntosh (5g, 5a), who have technically outscored Berg and the rest of their Seals teammates so far. Through just two weeks, there aren't many teams with three different players at or above the five-goal mark. San Diego is one of the few, as their balanced and revamped offensive attack has done the job so far for the most part. Zach Currier (1g, 5a) and Adam Noakes (2g, 4a) are the only other players currently with six or more points to their names.

San Diego's defensive unit, and team overall, has endured a fair amount of turnover since the teams last met. The team's young goaltender, Chris Origlieri, has not changed, however, as the kid is expected to get his third start of the season Friday night. Bringing a 14.00 goals against-average and .806 save percentage into the Week 3 showcase, he's been the team's anchor lately and will need to continue to serve as such if he wants to compete with Colorado's top-tier offensive firepower.

Penalty minutes will be amassed. Goals will be scored. This one could get ugly, but that's why you play the game. For fierce, honest competition between noted, established entities. Friday night's showcase will be exactly that, so be sure to tune in and get ready to Tusk Up!

