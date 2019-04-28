Generals Gameday: April 28 vs. Pensacola

TODAY:

Jackson Generals (12-9)

vs. Pensacola Blue Wahoos (16-7)

Sunday, April 28 | 2:05 pm CT | The Ballpark at Jackson

Game #22 | Home Game #8 | First Half Game #22

Generals Starter: RHP Sam Lewis (1-1, 2.41 ERA)

Opponent Starter: LHP Devin Smeltzer (2-1, 0.72 ERA)?

LAST GAME: The Jackson Generals, the Double-A affiliate of Major League Baseball's Arizona Diamondbacks, got hooked by a tough Pensacola pitching staff on Saturday and could never wriggle free, falling 4-3 at The Ballpark at Jackson. The defeat is the second for Jackson (12-9) in three games with the Blue Wahoos (16-7), giving the visitors the upper hand as the series enters its fourth day on Sunday. Full Recap: JacksonGeneralsBaseball.com.

TODAY'S PITCHING MATCHUP: Right-hander Sam Lewis is coming off his first win of the year after throwing six shutout innings at Birmingham on Tuesday. His 2.41 ERA ranks in the top 10 in the Southern League. Against Lewis, Pensacola lefty Devin Smeltzter will try to lower his own sparkling 0.72 ERA. He's second in the league in strikeouts (30) and leading the way in WHIP (0.72). Smeltzter survived childhood cancer before being drafted by the Dodgers in the fifth round in 2016.

HOW TO MAKE AN ENTRANCE, PART 2: The Generals added outfielder Ryan Grotjohn from the Visalia Rawhide on Thursday, and he wasted no time making an impact. In his 2019 Jackson debut, Grotjohn went 3-for-4 with 3 runs scored, 3 RBI and a pair of doubles, leading the Generals to a 12-7 comeback victory on Friday. Grotjohn also collected a hit in his second game and made an incredible lunging catch in left-center field that robbed an extra-base hit.

FOUR OR MORE: Through their first 21 games of the year, the Generals have been a successful team more often in high-scoring games than in pitchers' duels. When Jackson scores four or more runs, they've lost only once in 11 games. When they've been held to fewer than four runs, as they were on Saturday, they're just 2-8.

