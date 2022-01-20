Gendunov Joins Havoc

January 20, 2022 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Huntsville Havoc News Release







HUNTSVILLE,AL - Head Coach Glenn Detulleo announced the signing of forward Bair Gendunov.

Gendunov, 21, is a right handed shot from Toronto, Ontario, Canada. Bair previously played for the Wilfrid Laurier Golden Hawks (USport) this year where he had 5 points in 7 games before their season was canceled due to the global pandemic. Prior to his collegiate career, Bair dominated the MJAHL where he averaged more than a point per game with the South Shore Lumberjacks and Truro Bearcats!

Welcome to the Havoc, Bair!

The Havoc will be back on Friday, January 21st for Channel Cats Night and Saturday, January 22nd for Youth Jersey Giveaway.

• Discuss this story on the Southern Professional Hockey League message board...





Southern Professional Hockey League Stories from January 20, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.