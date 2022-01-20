Fleurent Returns to Knoxville

Forward Brady Fleurent has joined the Ice Bears after spending the first four months of the season in the ECHL, coach Jeff Carr confirmed Thursday morning. It's the third season in Knoxville for Fleurent, who appeared in 24 games for the Wichita Thunder and three games for Rapid City this year.

He had eight goals and eight assists in 24 games for the Ice Bears last season. He totaled 21 points in 28 games as a rookie in 2019-20.

The Ice Bears host Fayetteville Friday night at the Civic Coliseum before welcoming Vermilion County to Knoxville on Saturday.

