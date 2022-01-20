Batchelor Herd Report

The Birmingham Bulls have not allowed a goal in over 130 minutes of play. Yes, you read that correctly. Hayden Stewart returned to the Birmingham Bulls after a stint in the East Coast Hockey League and has added a major spark to the Bulls' defense. Birmingham traveled to Pensacola, Florida on January 15th to take on the Pensacola Ice Flyers for the 5th time in six games. Scott Donahue scored the lone goal for Birmingham in the first period before a Danny Liscio goal in the 2nd period led the Bulls to a 2-0 lead after two periods. Brody Duncan extended the Birmingham lead ten minutes into the third period before a fourth and final goal of the game from Carson Rose giving Birmingham a 4-0 shutout victory. Despite only getting 23 shots on goal, Birmingham was able to put four shots in the net past the Pensacola netminder Sean Kuhn. The Bulls held the Ice Flyers to 0/4 on their power plays and saw Hayden Stewart stop all 32 shots he faced in his return to a Bulls uniform.

Two days later, the Bulls were back at it again in their annual day game held on Martin Luther King Jr. day. The Battle of Alabama, also known as the Battle of I-65, is a very intense rivalry between the Huntsville Havoc and the Birmingham Bulls. The Havoc made the two-hour trip down I-65 to the Pelham Civic Complex for the first time this season. This was the first time that the two met since opening night in Huntsville on Oc

tober 15th, which resulted in a Havoc 7-4 win. This time, Birmingham flipped the script. In a very spirited and physical first period, which included a fight just one minute into the game, neither team was able to put a goal in the net and went into the first intermission tied 0-0. Birmingham Bulls standout rookie Carson Rose scored the first goal of the game with just five seconds remaining in the period. The Bulls only had four shots in the second period to Huntsville's twenty-three, but scored the lone goal and led 1-0 in the 2nd intermission. Danny Liscio extended the Bulls lead to 2-0 with just under nine minutes to go in the game with an assist from Scott Donahue and Brody Duncan. The Bulls held the Havoc to just seven shots in the third period, and for the 2nd game in a row, Hayden Stewart stopped every single shot that he faced (thirty-seven total) and Birmingham won back-to-back games for the first time this season with a 2-0 victory.

What's Next

The red-hot Birmingham Bulls will use their momentum as winners of three of their last five games to host the Macon Mayhem and Fayetteville Marksmen on Friday, January 21st, and Saturday, January 22nd. Birmingham fell to the Mayhem on January 13th, 6-1 in Macon, and last played the Marksmen on December 18th falling 3-1 in Birmingham. Birmingham is 0-2 this season against Macon and 1-3 versus the Marksmen. The Bulls will look to continue their winning streak as they now sit just ten points out of the SPHL playoffs.

