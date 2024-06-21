Garcia Stellar, Bullpen Struggles

June 21, 2024 - Northwest League (NWL)

EVERETT, WA: Despite falling late in the contest to Hillsboro 4-2, Everett starting pitcher Brandyn Garcia was the story of the game as he struck out a career-high 12 batters.

Garcia had Hillsboro swinging out of their shoes from sun up to sundown, generating whiffs from the very start of the game. He struck out his first two batters faced on swings and misses while setting the tone for his start.

The Frogs batting order would immediately provide Garcia run support in the bottom of the first inning as Victor Labrada hit a leadoff triple to right field. The triple was his fourth. Labrada scored one batter later on a Brock Rodden sacrifice fly, giving Everett an early 1-0 lead.

Garcia cruised through the Hops' lineup in the second, third, and fourth innings, striking out five more Hops to keep the Frogs' 1-0 lead intact.

The AquaSox provided Garcia another run's worth of support in the bottom of the fourth inning. RJ Schreck walked, stole second base, and advanced to third on a balk to put Everett in prime position to extend their lead. After Caleb Cali walked, Gabriel Moncada drove Schreck home on a sacrifice fly to give Everett a 2-0 advantage.

Garcia kept coasting from the mound, concluding his night after striking out the side swinging in the top of the sixth inning to tally his career-best 12th strikeout of the game. His prior career-high was set on May 15 vs. Eugene, when he struck out 11 Emeralds batters at Funko Field.

Garcia worked six shutout innings while allowing five hits and walking only one batter. He lowered his season ERA to 2.02 and threw 67% of his pitches for strikes. Relieving Garcia were Tyler Cleveland, Juan Burgos, and Jimmy Kingsbury.

Hillsboro eventually overtook the lead from the AquaSox, scoring once in the top of the seventh inning and driving home three runs on a home run by Gavin Logan in the top of the eighth to take a 4-2 lead.

Everett mounted a late-game comeback. In the bottom of the eighth inning, Josh Hood, Schreck, and Cali each drew walks to load the bases for Moncada with two outs. Hops right-hander Alfred Morillo extinguished the flames to keep Hillsboro's 4-2 lead, striking out Moncada to end the inning. The comeback was to no avail as the AquaSox were sat down scoreless in the bottom of the ninth inning, giving Hillsboro their third win of the series.

