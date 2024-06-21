Pink in the Park Jersey Auction Saturday

June 21, 2024 - Northwest League (NWL)

(Everett AquaSox) Everett AquaSox Pink in the Park jerseys(Everett AquaSox)

This Saturday, June 22nd, the Everett AquaSox will be promoting cancer awareness and showing our love and support for those it has affected via our Pink in the Park Night.

AquaSox players will wear special pink jerseys that will be signed and sold in an on-line auction.

Bidding starts at $150.00 with each bid placed in $10.00 increments. Bidding will begin on Friday at noon and will end at 7:00 p.m. on Monday, June 24. Jersey's also have a "Buy It Now" price for those who don't want to wait.

Proceeds from the auction will benefit the Providence Comprehensive Breast Center. All sales are final. Following the game, the jerseys will be cleaned and autographed. Winners will be contacted with delivery details.

