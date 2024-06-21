Canadians Dusted by Vineros to Wrap First Half

PASCO, WA - The Canadians dropped game four of their seven-game series with Vineros de Tri City - the Dust Devils' Copa de la Diversion alternate identity - 12-7 Thursday night in a game that took three hours and three minutes. The slow-paced game included four mid-inning pitching changes, as the Canadians lost to the Dust Devils for just the third time through 14 games against the Angels affiliate.

Vineros de Tri City scored seven runs on six hits and a walk in the second inning to take the lead for good and hand starter Connor O'Halloran (L, 1-2) his second loss of the season.

The Canadians did not go quietly, however. They scored three in the top of the third inning to keep the game from getting out of hand. The big hit in the inning was from Jommer Hernandez, who ripped a two-run single as part of a three-hit, four-RBI effort on the night.

Vineros de Tri City extended their lead by scoring two in the fourth inning and - after Vancouver plated a pair in the fifth on a Marcos De La Rosa double - another three in the fifth to lead 12-5.

Two more runs scored in the eighth thanks to the second two-RBI single from Hernandez, but it wasn't enough to overcome the early deficit.

Robert Brooks was a bright spot for the C's, collecting three hits including a double and a walk on the night. De La Rosa's two-run double was his biggest hit of the season thus far.

The Canadians end the first half in fifth place in the Northwest League at 30-33.

The second half starts tomorrow night, with righthander Chris McElvain toeing the slab against #10 Angels prospect Walbert Urena. RE/MAX Canadians baseball can be heard on Sportsnet 650, with first pitch set for 7:05 p.m.

