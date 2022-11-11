Gameday Veterans Day Puck Drop: 7:30 PM vs Elmira

Danbury, CT - The Danbury Hat Tricks return home to host the Elmira Mammoth in the first ever meeting between these two franchises. It is a busy night with Military Appreciation Night festivities preceding the game, including an appearance from former Marine Machine Gunner Chuck Welsh in the pregame.

The Hat Tricks (5-0-1) are unbeaten in regulation time through the first six games of the season, paced by the brilliant offensive performances of Dustin Jesseau (4GP- 7G/7A/14P), Luke Richards (6GP- 6G/5A/11P), and Jonny Ruiz (6GP- 5G/1A/6P).

Brian Wilson (5GP- 2.20GAA/.940SV%) performed brilliantly in net for the Hat Tricks, especially in last weekend's series against Carolina.

The Elmira Mammoth (0-7-1) are looking for the first victory in franchise history. Yianni Liarakos (8GP-7G/4A/11P) is tied for the league lead in goal scoring this season with Dustin Jesseau and Binghamton's Jesse Anderson.

The Hat Tricks will also be wearing a special jersey for the game that will be auctioned off following the evening's proceedings.

Puck drop is slated for 7:30PM ET at the Danbury Ice Arena. The game will be carried on the Hat Tricks YouTube Channel. Chris Lynch and Jim Cerny will be on the call for the game.

