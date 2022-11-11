Carolina Signs Defenseman Nick Papandrea

WINSTON-SALEM, NC - The Carolina Thunderbirds have signed defenseman Nick Papandrea. Papandrea comes to Carolina from 2+ seasons in the Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) with the Vermilion County Bobcats and most recently the Quad City Storm.

"Nick is a veteran defenseman that comes with very good speed and hockey IQ," head coach Garrett Rutledge said. "It will be exciting to add him to our roster in Carolina, and we expect him to be another pick up that will be huge for us."

Papandrea played his college hockey at Indiana Tech, notching 13 goals and 15 assists in his junior season. He carried that into the SPHL, posting 12 points in 40 games played between Vermilion County and Quad City.

Papandrea will wear #20.

