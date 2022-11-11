Croop Scores Twice as River Dragons Win Home Opener

COLUMBUS, GA - The Columbus River Dragons finally got to play a home game after opening the season with six on the road, and treated fans to a show with a 6-2 win over the Watertown Wolves on Friday night.

Jay Croop scored twice including the game winner, with both goals coming just 2:08 apart in the second period. The River Dragons also received goals from Alex Storjohann, Josh Labelle, Cody Wickline and Michael Greco in the win.

Bailey MacBurnie was solid in earning his fourth win of the season, turning aside 25-of-27 shots for the victory.

The game also featured the return of River Dragons captain Josh Pietrantonio to the lineup after a five-game absence, contributing an assist in the win.

The same two teams are back at it on Sunday night at 6 pm ET to wrap up the only visit for the Wolves to Georgia this season. The Air Force Heating and Air pregame show kicks off a half hour before puck drop on the River Dragons Broadcast Network.

