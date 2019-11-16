Gameday: Round 2 vs Elmira Tonight

November 16, 2019 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) - Danbury Hat Tricks News Release





It's Firefighter Appreciation Night! Firefighters who sign up receive complimentary tickets to tonight's game plus a pre-game beverage at the Rabbit Hole at 6pm. Click for more info.

The Golden Apple Chorus will be performing the National Anthem and during the 1st intermission

Have your ticket benefit Danbury Animal Welfare Society either by calling 203-744-3297 or by asking at our ticket window

Take part in our numerous giveaways and contests. Be sure to purchase a bag of carrots and chuck them onto the ice following the first Hat Tricks goal!

• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...





Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from November 16, 2019

Gameday: Round 2 vs Elmira Tonight - Danbury Hat Tricks

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.